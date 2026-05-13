Shree Ram Twistex Q4 Profit Jumps To ₹3.4 Crore Despite Revenue Decline, FY26 PAT Rises 77%

Shree Ram Twistex reported a 232 percent YoY rise in Q4 FY26 net profit to Rs 3.4 crore . |

Mumbai: Shree Ram Twistex Limited reported a 232 per cent year-on-year rise in standalone net profit to Rs 3.4 crore in Q4 FY26, even as revenue from operations declined sharply to Rs 17.9 crore. The cotton yarn manufacturer posted revenue of Rs 92.9 crore in Q3 FY26 and Rs 102.4 crore in Q4 FY25, reflecting a steep sequential slowdown.

However, the company’s full-year trajectory remained positive, supported by improved profitability and lower operating costs.

The company’s total income for the March quarter stood at Rs 48.7 crore against Rs 93.1 crore in the preceding quarter and Rs 103.6 crore a year ago. Total expenses declined to Rs 43.6 crore from Rs 91.6 crore in Q3 FY26 and Rs 102.8 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Profit before tax rose sharply to Rs 5.1 crore compared with Rs 0.7 crore in Q4 FY25. The improvement was aided by lower inventory-related costs and tighter expense management.

Sequentially, net profit moderated 8 per cent from Rs 3.7 crore reported in Q3 FY26. Finance costs increased to Rs 2.8 crore from Rs 2.6 crore in the previous quarter, while depreciation expenses remained elevated at Rs 2.5 crore.

Deferred tax adjustments and earlier-year tax credits also impacted quarterly profitability. Basic earnings per share stood at Rs 1.13 against Rs 1.27 in Q3 FY26 and Rs 0.35 in Q4 FY25.

For the full financial year FY26, revenue from operations increased 7 per cent to Rs 272.9 crore from Rs 255 crore in FY25, while net profit rose 77 per cent to Rs 14.2 crore from Rs 8 crore. Total income for FY26 stood at Rs 274.1 crore, while total expenses were reported at Rs 257.5 crore.

The company completed its IPO during the year, raising Rs 110.2 crore through a fresh issue of shares listed on BSE and NSE in March 2026.

Shree Ram Twistex also disclosed that there was no deviation in utilisation of IPO proceeds during FY26. The company said funds were allocated toward renewable power projects, debt repayment and working capital requirements.

Disclaimer: This report is based solely on the company’s unaudited/ audited financial disclosures and does not constitute investment advice.