Bombay Dyeing Q4 Revenue Rises 10% To ₹396 Crore, Reports Net Loss Of ₹10 Crore

Bombay Dyeing reported a Q4 FY26 net loss of Rs 9.9 crore against a Rs 11.5 crore profit last year. | File

Mumbai: The Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Company Ltd reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 9.9 crore in Q4 FY26 against a profit of Rs 11.5 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, even as revenue from operations rose 10.3 percent year-on-year to Rs 395.8 crore.

The company had posted a profit of Rs 21 crore in Q3 FY26. Quarterly revenue improved sequentially from Rs 324 crore in Q3 FY26, reflecting stronger polyester and real estate activity during the final quarter of the fiscal.

The company’s total income for the March quarter increased to Rs 437.7 crore from Rs 395.5 crore a year ago, while expenses rose to Rs 409.4 crore from Rs 382.8 crore.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 28.2 crore compared with Rs 12.6 crore in Q4 FY25, aided by higher operating income and improved segment performance in real estate operations. However, tax expenses of Rs 7.2 crore and adverse other comprehensive income impacted the bottom line during the quarter.

Sequentially, Bombay Dyeing’s revenue climbed over 22 percent from Rs 324 crore in Q3 FY26, while profit before tax turned positive from a loss of Rs 12.7 crore in the preceding quarter.

Polyester segment revenue increased to Rs 367 crore from Rs 306 crore in Q3, while the real estate business generated Rs 18.7 crore in revenue against nil contribution in the December quarter. Segment results also improved, with the polyester division returning to profit during the quarter.

For the full financial year FY26, the company reported revenue from operations of Rs 1,460.3 crore compared with Rs 1,605.4 crore in FY25. Net profit fell sharply to Rs 26.7 crore from Rs 489.8 crore in the previous fiscal, largely because FY25 included exceptional gains from the sale of Worli land and FSI amounting to over Rs 552 crore.

The board recommended a final dividend of 20 percent, or Rs 0.40 per equity share of Rs 2 each.

During the quarter, the company also received regulatory approvals for its Three ICC real estate project, leading to reclassification of Rs 208.45 crore of project expenditure from capital work-in-progress to inventory.

Bombay Dyeing said it continues to monitor the implementation impact of the new labour codes, for which incremental provisions were classified under exceptional items.

Disclaimer: This report is based on unaudited/audited quarterly financial filings and is not investment advice.