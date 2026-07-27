Welspun Corp Secures ₹960 Crore Pipe Order, Boosting Order Book To ₹25,750 Crore

Welspun Corp Ltd has announced a new order worth ₹960 crore. |

Mumbai: Welspun Corp Ltd on 27 July 2026, reported that its order book has crossed Rs 25,750 crore, bolstered by a new order of Rs 960 crore for the supply of coated line pipes.

New Order Details

The new order for coated line pipes will be supplied from Welspun Corp's manufacturing facility located in Little Rock, USA. The value of this specific order is approximately Rs 960 crore.

Consolidated Order Book

Following this new order, the company's consolidated global order book now stands at approximately Rs 25,750 crore. This figure is equivalent to about USD 2.7 billion.

Execution Timeline

The orders in the company's current book are scheduled for execution over the financial years FY27 and FY28. This provides visibility for future revenue.

Regulatory Compliance

It also adheres to the Company's Code of Practice and Procedures for Fair Disclosure of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information.

Management Commentary

Kamal Rathi, Company Secretary and Compliance Officer, signed the corporate announcement.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.