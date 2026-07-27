Welspun Corp Secures ₹960 Crore Pipe Order, Boosting Order Book To ₹25,750 Crore

Mumbai: on 27 July 2026, reported that its order book has crossed Rs 25,750 crore, bolstered by a new order of Rs 960 crore for the supply of coated line pipes.
New Order Details
The new order for coated line pipes will be supplied from manufacturing facility located in Little Rock, USA. The value of this specific order is approximately Rs 960 crore.
Consolidated Order Book
Following this new order, the company's consolidated global order book now stands at approximately Rs 25,750 crore. This figure is equivalent to about USD 2.7 billion.
Execution Timeline
The orders in the company's current book are scheduled for execution over the financial years FY27 and FY28. This provides visibility for future revenue.
Regulatory Compliance
It also adheres to the Company's Code of Practice and Procedures for Fair Disclosure of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information.
Management Commentary
Kamal Rathi, Company Secretary and Compliance Officer, signed the corporate announcement.
Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.