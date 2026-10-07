Welspun Enterprises Arm Bags ₹66 Crore NDMC Sewer Project, Order Book Rises To ₹2,356.66 Crore

Welspun Enterprises arm WMEL bags a Rs 66 crore NDMC sewer rehabilitation project. |

Mumbai: Welspun Enterprises Limited’s material subsidiary, Welspun Michigan Engineers Limited (WMEL), has secured a Rs 66 crore contract from the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) for the rehabilitation of an old sewer line in New Delhi.

The contract value excludes GST, Welspun Enterprises said in an exchange filing dated October 7.

Major Sewer Rehabilitation Project

The project involves the rehabilitation of an old twin-barrel sewer comprising 2100 mm diameter NP-2 Class RCC pipes. The stretch runs from C-Hexagon to Lodhi Road through Zakir Hussain Marg, Golf Course and Subramanium Bharti Marg.

According to the company , the contract has been awarded by a domestic entity and is required to be completed within 18 months from the commencement date.

The formal communication regarding the project was made available to WMEL after 3 pm on October 6.

Order Book Reaches Rs 2,356.66 Crore

Following the latest contract win, WMEL’s current order book has increased to approximately Rs 2,356.66 crore.

The company said it has added projects worth around Rs 366.66 crore, excluding GST and provisional sums, since June 2026.

The latest order adds to the engineering company’s project pipeline and strengthens its presence in urban infrastructure and sewer rehabilitation work.

The Rs 66 crore project will also provide additional revenue visibility over the execution period as WMEL carries out the rehabilitation work in the national capital.

No Related-Party Link

Welspun Enterprises clarified that its promoter, promoter group and group companies do not have any interest in NDMC, the entity that awarded the contract.

The contract also does not fall under related-party transactions, according to details disclosed by the company.

WMEL, formerly known as Welspun Michigan Engineers Private Limited, is a material subsidiary of Welspun Enterprises. The parent company voluntarily disclosed the receipt of the Letter of Acceptance under Regulation 30 of SEBI’s Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements Regulations.

Disclaimer: This article is based on information disclosed by Welspun Enterprises Limited in its regulatory filing with the stock exchanges.