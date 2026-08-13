Welspun Living Profit Jumps 82% To ₹162.6 Crore In Q1 FY27, Revenue Rises 24%

Welspun Living Q1 FY27 net profit jumped 82 percent YoY to Rs 162.6 crore. |

Mumbai: Welspun Living Limited reported an 82 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 162.6 crore for Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 89.3 crore in Q1 FY26.

Revenue from operations increased 23.7 percent YoY to Rs 2,795 crore from Rs 2,261 crore. Sequentially, net profit rose 53 percent from Rs 106.2 crore in Q4 FY26, while revenue from operations increased 14.8 percent from Rs 2,435 crore. Total income for the quarter stood at Rs 2,828 crore.

Q1 Revenue And Profit Rise

The home textiles company reported total income of Rs 2,828 crore in Q1 FY27, up 23.5 percent from Rs 2,289 crore in Q1 FY26. Profit before tax increased 78 percent YoY to Rs 220.4 crore from Rs 124.0 crore.

The company said home textile exports grew 28.1 percent YoY, while its domestic business recorded growth of nearly 21.3 percent.

Sequential Growth

Compared with Q4 FY26, total income rose 15.4 percent from Rs 2,451 crore, while total expenses increased 12.2 percent from Rs 2,326 crore to Rs 2,609 crore.

Profit before tax climbed 76 percent sequentially from Rs 125.2 crore in Q4 FY26 to Rs 220.4 crore in Q1 FY27.

The company reported EBITDA of Rs 354 crore and an EBITDA margin of 12.5 percent, which improved by 170 basis points sequentially and 140 basis points YoY.

Other expenses stood at Rs 664.7 crore during the quarter. The filing said these included an exchange loss of Rs 16.07 crore.

Home Textiles Lead Growth

Home textiles segment revenue increased to Rs 2,680 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 2,123 crore in Q1 FY26. Flooring segment revenue, however, declined to Rs 187.5 crore from Rs 193.5 crore over the same period.

The company said its US pillow business grew 2.3 times YoY, while global brands accounted for about 12 percent of revenue. Innovation contributed about 25 percent of the business.

Basic EPS stood at Rs 1.69 in Q1 FY27 against Rs 0.92 in Q1 FY26, while diluted EPS was Rs 1.68 compared with Rs 0.92.

Buyback Completed During Quarter

During Q1 FY27, Welspun Living completed the buyback of 1.44 crore equity shares at Rs 175 apiece for Rs 252 crore. Consequently, its equity share capital declined by Rs 1.44 crore.

The filing also said operations at the company's Vapi manufacturing unit have been disrupted since July 23 due to heavy rains and flooding.

The company is assessing the potential impact and said the assets and materials are adequately insured.

Disclaimer: This report is based on unaudited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.