Tata Motors PV Profit Plunges 80% To ₹775 Crore, Revenue Rises 9.3% To ₹95,799 Crore

Mumbai: Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited reported an 80.3 per cent year-on-year fall in consolidated net profit for the first quarter of FY27, even as revenue increased during the period.

The company’s net profit dropped to Rs 775 crore in the June quarter from Rs 3,924 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year, according to its regulatory filing.

Revenue Grows

Consolidated revenue rose 9.3 per cent to Rs 95,799 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 87,677 crore in Q1 FY26.

However, the company’s operating performance remained weak. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation, or EBITDA, declined 17.2 per cent to Rs 6,326 crore from Rs 7,639 crore a year earlier.

The EBITDA margin narrowed to 6.6 per cent from 8.7 per cent in the corresponding quarter last year. The decline showed that higher revenue did not translate into stronger profitability.

Volumes Jump

Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, said the company made a strong start to FY27.

Passenger vehicle volumes grew 46 per cent from a year earlier, helped by healthy customer demand and the company’s recent product launches.

Electric vehicle sales reached a record quarterly level of more than 34,000 units, representing growth of 112 per cent from the same period last year. This further strengthened Tata Motors’ position in India’s electric mobility market.

New Models Gain Traction

Chandra said the new versions of the Tiago and Punch received a strong response, with healthy bookings across petrol, CNG and electric variants.

He added that growing EV adoption across different vehicle segments showed that electric mobility was rapidly becoming mainstream in India.

Dhiman Gupta, Chief Financial Officer of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, said the company focused on maintaining growth in its domestic business during the quarter.

It also continued preparations for an important transition year at Jaguar Land Rover, which remains a major part of the group’s consolidated operations.