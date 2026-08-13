Black Box Profit Rises 18% To ₹55.9 Crore In Q1 FY27, Revenue Jumps 24%

Black Box’s Q1 profit rose 18 percent to Rs 56 crore. |

Mumbai: Black Box Limited reported an 18 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 55.9 crore for Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 47.4 crore in Q1 FY26, while revenue from operations increased 24 percent to Rs 1,719 crore from Rs 1,387 crore.

Sequentially, however, net profit declined 14 percent from Rs 64.8 crore in Q4 FY26, even as revenue rose 1.6 percent from Rs 1,691 crore, reflecting higher expenses and exceptional costs during the June quarter.

Q1 Performance

Total income increased 24 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,722 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 1,388 crore in Q1 FY26. Total expenses rose 23 percent to Rs 1,653 crore from Rs 1,342 crore.

Profit before exceptional items and tax stood at Rs 80.0 crore, up 38 percent from Rs 57.8 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Profit before tax increased 36 percent to Rs 61.4 crore from Rs 45.2 crore.

Sequential Performance

Compared with Q4 FY26, revenue from operations increased 1.6 percent from Rs 1,691 crore, while total expenses rose 2.7 percent from Rs 1,610 crore. Net profit declined 14 percent sequentially from Rs 64.8 crore.

Exceptional expenses increased to Rs 18.9 crore from Rs 14.2 crore in Q4 FY26. The June-quarter amount comprised Rs 15.8 crore of severance expenses related to manpower rationalisation at BBX Inc. and Rs 3.1 crore related to foreclosure of leases.

Segment Performance And Acquisition

System integration remained the largest segment, generating revenue of Rs 1,413 crore, compared with Rs 1,162 crore in Q1 FY26. Technology product solutions revenue increased to Rs 267.1 crore from Rs 188.6 crore, while revenue from other operations stood at Rs 38.9 crore.

During the quarter, the group acquired a 100 percent equity interest in 2S Inovações Tecnológicas, effective May 1, 2026, for total purchase consideration of Rs 496.6 crore, including deferred consideration and an earn-out linked to agreed performance targets.

Basic and diluted EPS after exceptional items stood at Rs 3.15 each, against Rs 2.80 and Rs 2.79, respectively, in Q1 FY26.

FY26 Reference

For FY26, Black Box had reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 6,322 crore and net profit of Rs 217.5 crore. The board has recommended a final dividend of Re 1 per equity share of face value Rs 2 for FY26, subject to shareholder approval.

The filing does not report full-year FY27 figures, so no FY27-versus-FY26 annual comparison has been made.

Disclaimer: This report is based on unaudited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.