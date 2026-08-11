Manappuram Finance Profit Rises 41% To ₹551.8 Crore In Q1 FY27, Revenue Jumps 46%

Manappuram Finance Q1 FY27 standalone profit rose 41 percent YoY to Rs 551.8 crore. |

Mumbai: Manappuram Finance Limited reported a 41 percent year-on-year rise in standalone net profit to Rs 551.8 crore for Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 392.1 crore in Q1 FY26.

Revenue from operations climbed 46 percent to Rs 2,543 crore from Rs 1,743 crore a year earlier.

Sequentially, profit increased 47 percent from Rs 375.5 crore in Q4 FY26, while revenue rose 17.9 percent from Rs 2,158 crore, according to the company's unaudited financial results.

Revenue And Profit Rise

Total income increased 46 percent year-on-year to Rs 2,549 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2026, against Rs 1,744 crore in Q1 FY26. Profit before tax rose 41 percent to Rs 739.6 crore from Rs 525.7 crore, while total expenses increased 15 percent to Rs 1,405 crore from Rs 1,219 crore.

Sequential Performance

Compared with Q4 FY26, total income increased 17.8 percent from Rs 2,163 crore, while total expenses declined 15.6 percent from Rs 1,666 crore.

Profit before tax consequently increased 49 percent sequentially from Rs 497.4 crore. Net profit rose 47 percent quarter-on-quarter from Rs 375.5 crore.

The company recognised an estimated incremental cost of Rs 4 crore during Q1 FY27 related to the New Labour Codes, included under employee benefit expenses.

Dividend And Corporate Actions

The board declared an interim dividend of Rs 1 per equity share with a face value of Rs 2 each for FY27. The record date has been fixed as August 17, 2026.

The board also approved a proposal to enhance the company's overall borrowing limit to Rs 1 lakh crore, subject to shareholder approval, including fundraising through listed non-convertible debentures, bonds and commercial papers.

Manappuram Finance also announced the appointment of Ashish Singh as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer for five years from January 1, 2027, subject to shareholder approval. V.P. Nandakumar will continue as Managing Director and Chairperson until December 31, 2026, before becoming Non-Executive Chairperson from January 1, 2027.

Earnings Per Share

Basic and diluted earnings per share stood at Rs 4.47 for Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 4.63 in Q1 FY26. Total comprehensive income was Rs 514.6 crore, against Rs 366.7 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Disclaimer: This report is based on unaudited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.