Zydus Lifesciences Profit Falls 36% To ₹939.8 Crore In Q1 FY27, Revenue Rises 22% To ₹8,017 Crore

Zydus Lifesciences Q1 FY27 net profit fell 36 percent YoY to Rs 939.8 crore. |

Mumbai: Zydus Lifesciences reported a 36 percent year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit attributable to owners to Rs 939.8 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared with Rs 1,466.8 crore in Q1 FY26.

Revenue from operations, however, rose 22 percent to Rs 8,017 crore from Rs 6,573.7 crore in the corresponding quarter. Sequentially, revenue increased 5.7 percent, while net profit declined 26 percent from Q4 FY26.

Q1 Revenue Rises 22 percent

Total income increased to Rs 8,123 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 6,728.6 crore in Q1 FY26. Total expenses climbed 41 percent year-on-year to Rs 6,798.3 crore from Rs 4,808 crore.

Profit before exceptional items, tax and share of profit or loss of joint ventures stood at Rs 1,324.8 crore, against Rs 1,920.6 crore a year earlier.

Sequential Performance

Compared with Q4 FY26, revenue from operations rose from Rs 7,587 crore to Rs 8,017 crore, while total income increased from Rs 7,721.2 crore to Rs 8,123 crore. Net profit attributable to owners fell from Rs 1,272.5 crore to Rs 939.8 crore.

The quarter included net exceptional expenses of Rs 18.2 crore. These comprised Rs 109.1 crore towards severance compensation at Assertio Holdings and Rs 55.9 crore related to settlement of class-action antitrust lawsuits, partly offset by a Rs 146.8 crore litigation settlement receipt.

Segment Performance And Buyback

Pharmaceuticals generated revenue of Rs 6,298.1 crore, consumer products contributed Rs 1,435.9 crore and medical technologies contributed Rs 283 crore during Q1 FY27.

Basic and diluted EPS stood at Rs 9.35 each, compared with Rs 14.58 in Q1 FY26.

During the quarter, Zydus completed its tender-offer buyback and extinguished 87.30 lakh equity shares, representing 0.87 percent of its total shares.

The aggregate amount paid, including related expenses, was Rs 1,106.3 crore. The filing also said Assertio Holdings became a wholly owned subsidiary on June 16, 2026.

FY26 Context

For FY26, Zydus had reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 27,148.4 crore and net profit attributable to owners of Rs 5,040 crore. The company reported FY26 basic and diluted EPS of Rs 50.09. No full-year FY27 figures are reported in the Q1 filing.

Disclaimer: This report is based on unaudited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.