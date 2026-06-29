Zydus Wellness Surges 8.55% To ₹562, Defies Weak Market Mood; Stock Shines Despite Broader Selling Pressure

Zydus Wellness shares jumped 8.55 percent to Rs 562.40 on Monday. |

Mumbai: While Indian equity markets remained under pressure, Zydus Wellness Ltd emerged as a strong outperformer on Monday.

The stock surged 8.55 percent or Rs 44.30 to Rs 562.40 on the NSE. It touched an intraday high of Rs 565.50, which is also close to its 52-week high.

The sharp jump attracted strong investor attention as most stocks traded with weak sentiment.

Why The Stock Rose?

The main reason behind the rise appears to be strong buying in defensive FMCG stocks.

When markets turn volatile or fall sharply, investors often move money into companies with stable businesses. FMCG and consumer wellness companies are usually seen as safer bets because demand for daily-use products remains steady.

Zydus Wellness benefits from this trend because it operates in the health and wellness segment, where consumer demand has remained resilient.

Positive Business Outlook

Investor confidence is also supported by expectations of steady revenue growth and better margins.

The company owns well-known consumer brands in health, nutrition and personal wellness. Market participants believe these product categories can continue to see strong demand.

Rising focus on health-conscious consumption is also improving long-term growth prospects for wellness-focused companies.

Market Sentiment

Experts say falling markets often create stock-specific opportunities.

Shares with strong fundamentals, stable earnings visibility and defensive business models tend to attract fresh buying even during market corrections.

Zydus Wellness appears to be benefiting from exactly this trend.

Technical View

The stock opened at Rs 522, almost near its previous close of Rs 518.10, before witnessing aggressive buying through the session.

With momentum remaining strong, traders may continue to watch whether the stock sustains above the Rs 560 level, which could signal further upside in the near term.

Disclaimer: Stock market investments are subject to market risks. Investors should consult financial advisors before making any investment or trading decisions.