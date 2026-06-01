Wockhardt Shares Surge 19% To 52-Week High As USFDA Approves Novel Antibiotic Zaynich

Shares of Wockhardt surged sharply on Monday after the company announced a major regulatory achievement in the United States.

While benchmark equity indices traded in negative territory, Wockhardt emerged as one of the strongest performers on the stock market.

The stock opened 17 percent higher at ₹2,377 compared with its previous closing price of ₹2,030.

Buying momentum continued through the session, pushing the share price to ₹2,420, a gain of more than 19 percent.

The rally also helped the stock touch its 52-week high.

USFDA Clears Novel Antibiotic Drug

The sharp rise in the stock followed the company's announcement that it had received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its antibiotic drug Zaynich.

According to the company, Zaynich is a novel intravenous antibiotic designed for the treatment of adults suffering from complicated urinary tract infections (cUTI), including pyelonephritis.

The treatment is intended for infections caused by susceptible Gram-negative pathogens.

The approval is being viewed as a significant achievement because it expands treatment options for serious infections that are becoming increasingly resistant to existing antibiotics.

Company Highlights Growing Need For New Treatments

Wockhardt said antimicrobial resistance continues to be a major healthcare challenge worldwide.

The company noted that complicated urinary tract infections account for more than 600,000 hospitalisations annually in the United States.

A growing number of these infections are linked to multidrug-resistant bacteria, which can lead to severe complications and higher healthcare costs.

According to the company, such infections are also associated with significant illness and mortality, making new treatment options increasingly important.

Management Sees Major Milestone

Dennis Deruelle, Chief Medical Officer at Wockhardt, described the approval as a major step forward in addressing unmet medical needs.

He said the approval validates a new treatment option for patients affected by drug-resistant infections and offers hope to families facing limited treatment choices.

The company believes the approval strengthens its position in the global pharmaceutical market and highlights its focus on developing innovative medicines.

Strong Financial Performance Supports Sentiment

Apart from the regulatory approval, investors were encouraged by the company's recent financial performance.

For the fourth quarter of FY26, Wockhardt reported revenue of ₹516 crore, compared with ₹430 crore in the previous quarter.

Net profit rose significantly to ₹167 crore from ₹28 crore in Q3 FY26.

The strong earnings growth, combined with the USFDA approval, contributed to the positive sentiment surrounding the stock.

Market participants viewed the development as a potential long-term growth driver for the company, helping the shares outperform the broader market.