Wockhardt Profit Jumps To ₹167 Crore In Q4, Revenue Rises To ₹516 Crore, Driven By Exceptional Gains

Wockhardt reported a sharp surge in standalone net profit, which rose to Rupees 167 crore in Q4 FY26, marking a 318 percent year-on-year increase from Rupees 40 crore in Q4 FY25. |

Mumbai: The company’s quarterly performance showed a marked improvement both sequentially and annually. Revenue rose from Rupees 430 crore in Q3 FY26 to Rupees 516 crore in Q4 FY26, while net profit climbed sharply from Rupees 28 crore to Rupees 167 crore over the same period. On a year-on-year basis, revenue increased from Rupees 355 crore and profit from Rupees 40 crore, highlighting strong topline growth alongside a significant boost in profitability driven by non-recurring factors.

Sequential growth was particularly strong, with profit rising nearly six-fold quarter-on-quarter. Total income increased to Rupees 571 crore in Q4 from Rupees 457 crore in Q3, while expenses rose modestly to Rupees 439 crore from Rupees 419 crore, indicating improved operating leverage. The sharp rise in profitability was supported by an exceptional gain of Rupees 35 crore recorded during the quarter. This gain stemmed from a legal settlement, significantly lifting pre-tax and net profit figures. Excluding such items, the operational improvement would be more moderate

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Earnings per share (EPS) also reflected the surge in profitability, rising to Rupees 10.29 in Q4 FY26 from Rupees 1.73 in Q3 FY26 and Rupees 2.47 in Q4 FY25. The company’s cost structure remained relatively stable, with key expense components such as employee costs and finance costs showing limited sequential variation. However, higher other income and exceptional items played a crucial role in boosting overall earnings performance during the quarter.

For the full year FY26, Wockhardt reported total income of Rupees 1,876 crore compared to Rupees 1,457 crore in FY25, while net profit stood at Rupees 317 crore against a loss of Rupees 12 crore in the previous year. The turnaround in annual profitability reflects improved operating performance combined with one-time gains recorded during the year, indicating stronger financial positioning heading into FY27.

Disclaimer: This is a summarized financial update based on reported figures and not a complete UFR or investment advice.