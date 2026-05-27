Zydus Lifesciences Raises Buyback Price To ₹1,260 Per Share, Reduces Share Buyback Size To 87.3 Lakh Shares

Zydus Lifesciences has increased its share buyback price to Rs 1,260 from Rs 1,150 per share. |

Mumbai: Zydus Lifesciences Limited has increased the price of its share buyback to Rs 1,260 per equity share from the earlier announced Rs 1,150 per share. The decision was approved by the company’s Buyback Committee during its meeting held on May 27, 2026.

The move comes as part of the company’s ongoing Rs 1,100 crore buyback programme through the tender offer route.

Number Of Shares Reduced

While the buyback price has been raised, the company has reduced the maximum number of shares it plans to buy back.

The earlier proposal was to repurchase up to 95.65 lakh equity shares. This has now been lowered to 87.30 lakh shares. According to the filing, the revised number represents nearly 0.87% of the company’s total paid-up equity share capital.

Despite the reduction in the number of shares, the total buyback amount remains unchanged at Rs 1,100 crore.

Earlier Announcement

The company said the latest revision is linked to its earlier public announcements made on May 13, May 19 and May 21 regarding the buyback plan.

The buyback is being carried out in accordance with SEBI Buyback Regulations and other applicable laws.

Addendum To Be Published

Zydus Lifesciences also informed stock exchanges that an addendum to the public announcement will be published in newspapers including Financial Express and Jansatta.

The document will also be available on the company’s website and SEBI’s website during the buyback period.