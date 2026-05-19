Zydus Lifesciences Reports 16% Revenue Growth, PAT Up 8.7% In Q4

Zydus Lifesciences’ Q4 FY26 consolidated revenue from operations rose 16 percent YoY to Rupees 7,587 crore. |

Mumbai: Zydus Lifesciences Limited reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rupees 7,587 crore for Q4 FY26, up 16 percent from Rupees 6,528 crore in Q4 FY25. Net profit rose 8.7 percent year-on-year to Rupees 1,273 crore from Rupees 1,171 crore. Sequentially, revenue increased 11percentfrom Rupees 6,865 crore in Q3 FY26, while profit grew 22 percent from Rupees 1,042 crore. Total income for the March quarter stood at Rupees 7,721 crore.

Sequential And Annual Growth

Profit before tax and share of joint ventures stood at Rupees 1,660 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rupees 1,353 crore in Q3 FY26 and Rupees 1,672 crore in Q4 FY25. Total expenses increased 20 percent year-on-year to Rupees 5,664 crore. Finance cost rose to Rupees 123.0 crore from Rupees 76.6 crore. Depreciation and amortisation expense increased to Rupees 508.4 crore from Rupees 237.9 crore. The company also reported one-time items of Rupees 397.5 crore for the quarter.

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What Drove The Numbers

The company reported three business segments. Pharmaceuticals revenue rose to Rupees 5,776 crore from Rupees 5,616 crore a year earlier. Consumer products revenue increased to Rupees 1,483 crore from Rupees 910.7 crore. Medical technologies revenue stood at Rupees 327.5 crore, compared with Rupees 1.7 crore in Q4 FY25. The filing said the group has joint ventures and a large base of subsidiaries. Basic and diluted EPS for Q4 FY26 stood at Rupees 12.65 each.

Full-Year Performance

For FY26, consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rupees 27,148 crore, up 17 percent from Rupees 23,242 crore in FY25. Net profit rose 11 percent to Rupees 5,040 crore from Rupees 4,526 crore. Profit before tax and share of joint ventures stood at Rupees 6,621 crore. The board recommended a final dividend of Rupees 1 per equity share of face value Rupees 1, subject to shareholder approval at the annual general meeting.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.