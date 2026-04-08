Zydus Lifesciences Secures USFDA Final Approval For Diabetes Treatment Tablets

Zydus Lifesciences Limited has received final approval from the USFDA for Dapagliflozin Tablets in 5 mg and 10 mg strengths, the company announced on April 8, 2026. |

Ahmedabad: Zydus Lifesciences has expanded its presence in the U.S. generics market with a key regulatory approval for a widely used diabetes treatment.

Zydus Lifesciences Limited has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration for Dapagliflozin Tablets in 5 mg and 10 mg strengths. This approval enables the company to enter the U.S. market with a generic version of the drug, broadening its portfolio in a high-demand therapeutic category.

With the approval, Zydus becomes eligible for 180 days of shared generic drug exclusivity for Dapagliflozin Tablets. This limited-period exclusivity offers a strategic advantage, allowing the company to establish market presence with reduced competition in the initial launch phase. The opportunity is particularly significant given the drug’s established demand profile in the U.S.

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Dapagliflozin is a sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 inhibitor used alongside diet and exercise to improve glycaemic control in adults with type 2 diabetes. According to details in the company’s release, the drug recorded annual sales of USD 10.2 billion in the United States as of February 2026, highlighting the scale of the opportunity for generic manufacturers.

The company will manufacture the approved tablets at its formulation facility located in the Special Economic Zone in Ahmedabad. This aligns with its strategy of leveraging domestic manufacturing capabilities to serve regulated global markets. Zydus also highlighted its broader pipeline strength, with 436 approvals and 505 abbreviated new drug applications filed since the start of its filing program.

The latest approval reinforces Zydus Lifesciences’ ongoing focus on expanding its generics footprint and addressing large therapeutic segments such as diabetes.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company’s official press release and regulatory filing and does not include independent verification or additional sources.