Alembic Pharma Secures USFDA Approval For Diabetes & Heart Failure Treatment Tablets

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited has received final approval from the USFDA for its Dapagliflozin Tablets in 5 mg and 10 mg strengths. |

Vadodara: Alembic Pharmaceuticals has strengthened its US generics portfolio with a key regulatory approval, positioning itself to tap into a high-value diabetes treatment market.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited has received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for its Abbreviated New Drug Application for Dapagliflozin Tablets in 5 mg and 10 mg strengths. The approval enables the company to launch a therapeutically equivalent version of the reference drug Farxiga, originally developed by AstraZeneca. This milestone adds to Alembic’s expanding portfolio of regulated market products.

The approved drug addresses significant therapeutic needs, including reducing the risk of hospitalization for heart failure in adults with type 2 diabetes and improving glycemic control. According to company disclosures, the product has an estimated market size of 10,487 million dollars for the twelve months ending December 2025. This positions Alembic to access a large and growing segment within the global pharmaceutical market.

Alembic was among the first companies to file a substantially complete ANDA with a paragraph IV certification for this product. As a result, the company is eligible for 180 days of shared generic drug exclusivity. This exclusivity window provides a competitive advantage, allowing early market entry alongside limited competition and potentially higher initial market share.

With this approval, Alembic’s cumulative USFDA approvals have reached 235, including 217 final approvals and 18 tentative approvals. The company continues to build its presence in regulated markets through a combination of research capabilities and manufacturing strength. Its vertically integrated model supports the development and commercialization of generic pharmaceutical products across global markets.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals’ latest approval underscores its focus on expanding its generics pipeline while targeting high-value therapeutic areas, reinforcing its long-term growth strategy in international markets.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company’s official press release and contains forward-looking statements regarding market opportunities and product performance, which are subject to regulatory, competitive, and market risks.