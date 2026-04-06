Mumbai Real Estate News: Aristo Pharma Buys Andheri West Office Space Worth ₹111 Crore In Parinee I Complex

Aristo Pharma expands presence with ₹111 crore office space acquisition in Andheri West | Representational Image

Mumbai, April 6: Aristo Pharmaceuticals Private Limited has acquired premium office space in Andheri West for a total consideration of Rs 111.26 crore, according to property registration data sourced from Propstack.

Details of the transaction

The deal, registered on March 27, 2026, involves the purchase of commercial units on the first and second floors of Parinee I, a business complex developed by Parinee Realty Private Limited. The transaction was executed with the developer along with an individual seller.

Size and valuation of the space

The total carpet area of the acquired office space is approximately 18,300 sq ft, while the usable area—including loft space—stands at around 28,300 sq ft. The deal translates to a carpet rate of about Rs 60,800 per sq ft.

Structured acquisition strategy

Notably, the acquisition was structured across seven separate transactions, indicating a staggered purchase strategy for consolidating the office space.

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Andheri West’s commercial appeal

Andheri West continues to attract corporate occupiers due to its strategic location, proximity to key commercial hubs, and strong connectivity via the Western Express Highway, metro network and the airport.

Industry observers note that such large-ticket office deals reflect sustained demand for Grade-A commercial assets in Mumbai’s western suburbs, particularly from end-users seeking to establish or expand their operational footprint.

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