Mumbai Real Estate News: Singer Shreya Ghoshal Buys Luxury Apartments Worth Nearly ₹60 Crore In Worli

Shreya Ghoshal invests in premium Worli property, acquiring two luxury apartments in Mumbai | File Photo (Representational Image)

Mumbai, April 6: Indian playback singer Shreya Ghoshal has acquired two luxury apartments in Mumbai’s premium Worli locality for a combined consideration of nearly Rs 59.7 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by CRE Matrix.

Details of the transaction

The transactions were registered on April 1, 2026, for apartments located in Seafront Tower B at the upscale Godrej Trilogy project in Worli. The deal includes two adjoining units—Flat Nos. 3301 and 3302—spanning a combined carpet area of 5,528.14 sq ft.

As per documents accessed by CRE Matrix, the apartments have been purchased jointly by Shreya Ghoshal and her parents, Sarmistha Ghoshal and Bishwajit Ghoshal. The total consideration value stands at Rs 59,70,45,600, with stamp duty amounting to Rs 3,58,22,800. The transaction also includes six car parking spaces.

Break-up of apartment purchases

Individually, Flat No. 3301 measures 2,777.84 sq ft and was purchased for Rs 30 crore (Rs 30,00,13,200), while Flat No. 3302 spans 2,750.3 sq ft and was acquired for Rs 29.7 crore (Rs 29,70,32,400). Each unit comes with three parking slots.

Project and developer details

The project has been developed by Embellish Houses Private Limited, with Akshay Sthapatya Private Limited listed as the seller in the transaction.

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Worli’s appeal as a luxury market

Worli has consistently emerged as one of Mumbai’s most sought-after luxury residential micro-markets, driven by its sea-facing developments, proximity to business districts such as Lower Parel and Bandra-Kurla Complex, and improved connectivity via the coastal road and sea link.

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