Windlas Biotech Approves ₹47 Crore Share Buyback At ₹1000 Price, Sets April 24 Record Date

Windlas Biotech Limited has approved a share buyback of up to 4,70,000 equity shares. |

Mumbai: Windlas Biotech is returning cash to shareholders, signaling confidence in its financial position while tightening its equity base through a structured buyback plan announced after its latest board meeting.

Approves buyback plan

The board cleared a buyback of up to 4,70,000 shares, capped at Rs 47 crore, offering shareholders Rs 1,000 per share in cash. This represents 2.23 percent of the company’s total equity capital. The move reflects a capital allocation decision aimed at enhancing shareholder value while maintaining balance sheet strength.

Structure and allocation

The buyback will be executed via the tender offer route, ensuring proportional participation among eligible shareholders. Notably, 15 percent of the buyback size is reserved for small shareholders, improving accessibility for retail investors. Promoters and promoter group members have opted out, keeping the distribution focused on public shareholders.

Governance and execution

To manage the process, the board has formed a dedicated buyback committee with полном powers to oversee execution. Ananta Narayan Panda, Company Secretary, has been appointed as compliance officer, while Fintellectual Corporate Advisors Private Limited will act as the merchant banker. The company indicated flexibility to adjust price or quantity without altering the total buyback size.

Timeline and context

April 24, 2026 has been set as the record date to determine shareholder eligibility. Based on financials as of March 31, 2025, the buyback size equals 9.80 percent of the company’s paid-up equity capital and free reserves, underlining a measured yet meaningful capital return strategy.

The buyback announcement marks a strategic step by Windlas Biotech to optimize capital structure while rewarding shareholders, with further details on timelines and process expected through formal public disclosures.

Disclaimer: This article is based on publicly available regulatory filings and is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities.