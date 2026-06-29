Zydus Lifesciences Extends Sterling Biotech API Deal Deadline, Acquisition Closing Pushed To September 30

Zydus Lifesciences Limited has further extended the closing date for its acquisition of Sterling Biotech Limited's API business to September 30. |

Mumbai: Zydus Lifesciences Limited announced on Monday that it has extended the closing date for its acquisition of the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) business of Sterling Biotech Limited (SBL) to September 30, 2026.

Extension Details

This marks the second extension for the transaction. The initial Business Transfer Agreement (BTA) was signed on September 17, 2024, with an original closing date expected by December 31, 2024.

Previous Delay

Zydus Lifesciences had previously informed on December 24, 2025, that both companies mutually agreed to extend the closing date to June 30, 2026.

Reason for Delay

According to the company, Sterling Biotech is still in the process of completing certain conditions precedent outlined in the BTA. Consequently, both parties executed a new letter to extend the deadline.

Transaction Completion

The acquisition is now expected to be completed on or before September 30, 2026.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.