Zydus Wellness net profit falls 7.03% to ₹118.9 crore in Q1 FY27

Mumbai: Zydus Wellness Limited on Thursday announced a consolidated net profit of ₹118.9 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026. This represents a 7.03% decline compared to ₹127.9 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Revenue Performance

The company's consolidated revenue from operations for the first quarter of fiscal year 2027 stood at ₹1,437 crore. This is an increase of 67% compared to ₹860.9 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Total Income and Expenses

Total consolidated income for the quarter reached ₹1,440.8 crore, up from ₹863.9 crore in the year-ago period. Total expenses for the quarter increased to ₹1,278.7 crore, compared to ₹718.6 crore in the same quarter last year.

Earnings Per Share

Consolidated basic earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 was ₹3.74. This is lower than the ₹4.02 reported in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Trading Window Closure

The trading window for the company's shares is closed until 6 August 2026, and will reopen on 7 August 2026. This closure applies to all Directors and Designated Persons of the company.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.