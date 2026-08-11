 Lloyds Metals Profit Jumps 166% To ₹1,734 Crore In Q1 FY27, Revenue Surges To ₹7,354 Crore
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Lloyds Metals Profit Jumps 166% To ₹1,734 Crore In Q1 FY27, Revenue Surges To ₹7,354 Crore

Lloyds Metals Q1 FY27 consolidated profit surged 166 percent YoY to Rs 1,734 crore, while revenue jumped 208 percent to Rs 7,354 crore, driven by strong segment performance.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, August 11, 2026, 07:23 AM IST
Lloyds Metals Profit Jumps 166% To ₹1,734 Crore In Q1 FY27, Revenue Surges To ₹7,354 Crore
Lloyds Metals Q1 FY27 consolidated profit surged 166% YoY to ₹1,734 crore. |

Mumbai: Lloyds Metals and Energy Limited reported a 166% year-on-year jump in consolidated net profit to ₹1,734 crore for Q1 FY27, compared with ₹651.9 crore in Q1 FY26.

Revenue from operations surged 208% YoY to ₹7,354 crore from ₹2,384 crore. Sequentially, profit rose 13.3% from ₹1,530 crore in Q4 FY26, while revenue increased 22.2% from ₹6,020 crore.

Q1 Performance

Total income stood at ₹7,483 crore in the April-June quarter, up from ₹2,411 crore in Q1 FY26. Profit before tax increased to ₹2,405 crore from ₹787.3 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Total expenses rose to ₹5,110 crore from ₹1,624 crore during the same period.

The group reports four operating segments — mining of iron ore, steel and related value-added products, MDO operations and related services, and copper and related products.

Sequential Growth

Compared with Q4 FY26, total income rose 24.1% from ₹6,031 crore, while total expenses increased 32.2% from ₹3,866 crore. Profit before tax advanced 10% sequentially from ₹2,187 crore.

Finance costs increased to ₹275.5 crore from ₹167.6 crore in Q4 FY26, while depreciation rose to ₹261.5 crore from ₹224.4 crore. Current and deferred tax charges were ₹475.8 crore and ₹195.7 crore, respectively.

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Segment Performance And EPS

Mining segment revenue stood at ₹3,503 crore, while steel and related value-added products generated ₹2,269 crore.

MDO operations and related services contributed ₹2,762 crore, while copper and related products contributed ₹444.3 crore.

After eliminating inter-segment revenue of ₹1,624 crore, net sales/income from operations stood at ₹7,354 crore.

Basic earnings per share rose to ₹30.68 from ₹12.46 in Q1 FY26, while diluted EPS increased to ₹30.38 from ₹11.59.

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Corporate Actions

The board also approved investments in renewable wind and solar power projects under the group captive scheme.

Separately, it approved an investment of up to ₹625 crore in subsidiary Thriveni Earthmovers and Infra Private Limited through a rights or further issue of capital.

For FY26, the group had reported revenue from operations of ₹17,113 crore and consolidated PAT of ₹3,829 crore.

Disclaimer: This report is based on unaudited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.

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