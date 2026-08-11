Lloyds Metals Profit Jumps 166% To ₹1,734 Crore In Q1 FY27, Revenue Surges To ₹7,354 Crore

Lloyds Metals Q1 FY27 consolidated profit surged 166% YoY to ₹1,734 crore. |

Mumbai: Lloyds Metals and Energy Limited reported a 166% year-on-year jump in consolidated net profit to ₹1,734 crore for Q1 FY27, compared with ₹651.9 crore in Q1 FY26.

Revenue from operations surged 208% YoY to ₹7,354 crore from ₹2,384 crore. Sequentially, profit rose 13.3% from ₹1,530 crore in Q4 FY26, while revenue increased 22.2% from ₹6,020 crore.

Q1 Performance

Total income stood at ₹7,483 crore in the April-June quarter, up from ₹2,411 crore in Q1 FY26. Profit before tax increased to ₹2,405 crore from ₹787.3 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Total expenses rose to ₹5,110 crore from ₹1,624 crore during the same period.

The group reports four operating segments — mining of iron ore, steel and related value-added products, MDO operations and related services, and copper and related products.

Sequential Growth

Compared with Q4 FY26, total income rose 24.1% from ₹6,031 crore, while total expenses increased 32.2% from ₹3,866 crore. Profit before tax advanced 10% sequentially from ₹2,187 crore.

Finance costs increased to ₹275.5 crore from ₹167.6 crore in Q4 FY26, while depreciation rose to ₹261.5 crore from ₹224.4 crore. Current and deferred tax charges were ₹475.8 crore and ₹195.7 crore, respectively.

Segment Performance And EPS

Mining segment revenue stood at ₹3,503 crore, while steel and related value-added products generated ₹2,269 crore.

MDO operations and related services contributed ₹2,762 crore, while copper and related products contributed ₹444.3 crore.

After eliminating inter-segment revenue of ₹1,624 crore, net sales/income from operations stood at ₹7,354 crore.

Basic earnings per share rose to ₹30.68 from ₹12.46 in Q1 FY26, while diluted EPS increased to ₹30.38 from ₹11.59.

Corporate Actions

The board also approved investments in renewable wind and solar power projects under the group captive scheme.

Separately, it approved an investment of up to ₹625 crore in subsidiary Thriveni Earthmovers and Infra Private Limited through a rights or further issue of capital.

For FY26, the group had reported revenue from operations of ₹17,113 crore and consolidated PAT of ₹3,829 crore.

Disclaimer: This report is based on unaudited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.