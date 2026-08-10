Info Edge Q1 FY27 Net Profit Rises 43% To ₹490.1 Crore, Revenue Climbs 11% To ₹880.7 Crore

Info Edge Q1 FY27 consolidated net profit rose 43 percent YoY to Rs 490.1 crore. |

Mumbai: Info Edge (India) Limited reported a 43 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 490.1 crore for Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 342.9 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations increased 11 percent to Rs 880.7 crore from Rs 790.9 crore.

Sequentially, however, net profit declined 35 percent from Rs 755.7 crore in Q4 FY26, while operating revenue rose 1.4 percent from Rs 869.0 crore.

Q1 FY27 Performance

Total income stood at Rs 1,073 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2026, up 6.9 percent from Rs 1,004 crore in Q1 FY26. Total expenses increased 2.9 percent year-on-year to Rs 580.4 crore from Rs 563.9 crore.

Profit attributable to equity holders of the parent rose 51 percent year-on-year to Rs 445.7 crore from Rs 295.9 crore.

Sequential Performance

Compared with Q4 FY26, total income declined 21 percent from Rs 1,365 crore, largely alongside lower other income, which fell to Rs 192.3 crore from Rs 496.0 crore. Total expenses increased 1.3 percent sequentially from Rs 572.8 crore.

The quarter included a net exceptional gain of Rs 135.6 crore. The filing shows this included a Rs 229.0 crore gain on disposal of a joint venture/other financial investment and a Rs 93.6 crore impairment in the carrying value of goodwill and net assets.

Segment Performance

Recruitment Solutions remained the largest segment, with revenue rising 12 percent year-on-year to Rs 629.2 crore from Rs 562.2 crore. Its segment profit increased to Rs 353.2 crore from Rs 285.0 crore.

Revenue from 99acres increased 17 percent year-on-year to Rs 129.8 crore from Rs 110.7 crore. The segment reported a loss of Rs 2.1 crore, narrowing from a loss of Rs 18.7 crore in Q1 FY26.

Other segments generated revenue of Rs 121.7 crore, compared with Rs 118.0 crore a year earlier.

EPS And Corporate Update

Basic EPS after exceptional items stood at Rs 6.88, compared with Rs 4.57 in Q1 FY26, while diluted EPS was Rs 6.87 versus Rs 4.56.

The board had recommended a final dividend of Rs 3.60 per equity share for FY26, subject to shareholder approval. The filing reports FY26 consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 3,285 crore and net profit of Rs 1,763 crore.

Disclaimer: This report is based on unaudited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.