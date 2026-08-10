Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Profit Rises 16% To ₹190.9 Crore In Q1 FY27, Revenue Jumps 24%

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Q1 FY27 profit rose 16 percent YoY to Rs 190.9 crore. |

Mumbai: Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Limited reported a 16 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 190.9 crore for Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 164.8 crore in Q1 FY26.

Revenue from operations increased 24 percent YoY to Rs 4,215 crore from Rs 3,401 crore.

Sequentially, profit fell 39 percent from Rs 314.3 crore in Q4 FY26, while revenue rose 19 percent from Rs 3,536 crore.

Q1 Revenue And Profit Rise YoY

Total income increased to Rs 4,234 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2026, from Rs 3,420 crore in Q1 FY26.

Total expenses rose to Rs 3,979 crore from Rs 3,191 crore during the same period.

Profit before exceptional items and tax stood at Rs 254.6 crore, up 11 percent from Rs 228.9 crore a year earlier.

Sequential Performance

Compared with Q4 FY26, total income rose 19 percent from Rs 3,563 crore, while expenses increased 20 percent from Rs 3,323 crore.

Profit before exceptional items and tax increased 6.2 percent sequentially from Rs 239.8 crore.

However, reported PAT declined 39 percent QoQ. Q4 FY26 included a Rs 181.15 crore net exceptional item, while no exceptional item was reported in Q1 FY27.

Total tax expense declined to Rs 63.7 crore from Rs 106.6 crore sequentially.

Lead-Acid Business Drives Revenue

Revenue from the lead-acid batteries and allied products segment rose 22 percent YoY to Rs 4,005 crore, compared with Rs 3,280 crore in Q1 FY26.

The new energy business recorded revenue of Rs 209.3 crore, up 73 percent from Rs 121.3 crore a year earlier, although it declined from Rs 281.0 crore in Q4 FY26.

The new energy segment reported a loss of Rs 22.1 crore, compared with a loss of Rs 35.2 crore in Q1 FY26. Lead-acid segment results stood at Rs 269.6 crore.

EPS And Other Developments

Basic and diluted EPS stood at Rs 10.43 in Q1 FY27, against Rs 9.00 in Q1 FY26 and Rs 17.17 in Q4 FY26.

The filing also said the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board revoked earlier closure orders for certain company plants for one year, subject to withdrawal of the related writ petition.

The petitions were subsequently disposed of on August 6, 2026.

Disclaimer: This report is based on unaudited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.