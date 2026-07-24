CONCOR Q1 FY27 Net Profit Rises 5% To ₹272.5 Crore, Interim Dividend Declared

CONCOR reported a 5.1 percent YoY rise in Q1 FY27 consolidated PAT to Rs 272.5 crore. |

Mumbai: Container Corporation of India Ltd. (CONCOR) reported a 5.1 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit after tax to Rs 272.5 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared with Rs 259.1 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations remained largely stable at Rs 2,159.8 crore, while the board declared an interim dividend of Rs 1.60 per equity share for FY27.

Opening Performance Summary

The state-owned multimodal logistics company reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 2,159.8 crore in Q1 FY27 against Rs 2,153.6 crore a year earlier.

Total income stood at Rs 2,245.3 crore, while profit before tax increased to Rs 360.1 crore from Rs 349.0 crore in Q1 FY26. Total expenses declined marginally to Rs 1,885.2 crore, supporting profitability during the quarter.

Sequential Performance

Compared with Q4 FY26, revenue from operations declined from Rs 2,263.3 crore to Rs 2,159.8 crore. Total income also eased from Rs 2,352.1 crore to Rs 2,245.3 crore.

However, lower operating expenses helped improve earnings, with profit before tax rising to Rs 360.1 crore from Rs 341.7 crore, while net profit after tax increased to Rs 272.5 crore from Rs 259.3 crore. The company did not report any exceptional items during the quarter.

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Key Drivers

Rail freight expenses remained the largest cost component at Rs 1,202.0 crore, while employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 113.5 crore. The company reported basic and diluted earnings per share of Rs 3.53.

CONCOR also booked Rs 112.87 crore towards Land Licence Fee based on its assessment under the Railways' Master Circular dated October 4, 2022. Owing to uncertainty regarding lease terms, it has not recognised the related Right of Use assets and lease liabilities.

The board approved an interim dividend of Rs 1.60 per share, amounting to Rs 121.86 crore.

Additional Developments

The company stated that the financial results were approved by its board on July 24, 2026, following a limited review by statutory auditors.

The auditors also highlighted the ongoing uncertainty relating to railway land licence arrangements and noted that, as of June 30, 2026, the company had one independent director on its board, which does not meet the prescribed regulatory requirement.

Disclaimer: This report is based on unaudited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.