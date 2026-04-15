CONCOR Awards ₹175.36 Crore Rail Rake Order To Braithwaite, Delivery By February 2027

Container Corporation of India Ltd. (CONCOR) has awarded a Rs.175.36 crore contract to Braithwaite & Co. Ltd. |

New Delhi: In a push to strengthen its rail logistics capacity, CONCOR has placed a fresh rolling stock order, signaling continued investment in infrastructure to support growing container traffic across India.

Expands Rolling Stock

CONCOR has commissioned Braithwaite & Co. Ltd. to manufacture and supply nine BLSS (Spine Car) rakes under a turnkey arrangement. The contract, valued at Rs.175.36 crore excluding GST, reflects a clear focus on enhancing its rail-based container movement capabilities and scaling operational efficiency.

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Phased Delivery Plan

The company has set a structured execution timeline, with supplies scheduled for completion by February 28, 2027. The agreement mandates a minimum delivery rate of two rakes per month, ensuring steady capacity addition while aligning with CONCOR’s operational planning and demand outlook.

Domestic Partner Focus

The order has been awarded to Braithwaite & Co. Ltd., a domestic entity, reinforcing CONCOR’s reliance on local manufacturing partners. The move highlights a broader strategy of sourcing within India, which helps streamline execution and supports domestic industry capabilities in rail infrastructure.

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Strengthens Logistics Network

This investment comes as CONCOR continues to expand its multimodal logistics network. By adding specialized spine car rakes, the company is positioning itself to handle higher container volumes more efficiently, while improving turnaround times and service reliability across key freight corridors.

The latest order underlines CONCOR’s ongoing commitment to capacity expansion and operational readiness, as it aligns its infrastructure with rising logistics demand and long-term growth plans.

Disclaimer : This article is based on company filings and is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute investment advice. Readers should conduct independent research before making any financial or investment decisions.