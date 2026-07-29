TeamLease Services Q1FY27 Profit Up 38% To ₹34.45 Crore, Revenue Rises 6%

Mumbai: TeamLease Services on Wednesday announced a 38% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to ₹34.45 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. This compares to a net profit of ₹25.01 crore in the same period last year.

Financial Performance

Consolidated revenue from operations for Q1 FY27 increased by 6% to ₹3,034.69 crore, up from ₹2,869.36 crore in Q1 FY26. Total consolidated income for the quarter stood at ₹3,056.20 crore, a 6% increase from ₹2,881.99 crore in the year-ago period.

Expenses and Margins

Total consolidated expenses for the quarter were ₹3,020.24 crore, compared to ₹2,856.03 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Consolidated profit before tax (PBT) grew 38% year-on-year to ₹36.26 crore from ₹26.26 crore.

Headcount and Staffing

Headcount for Q1 FY27 was 3,41,330, a 3% decline year-on-year. General Staffing headcount was 2,90,500, while Specialised Staffing headcount increased by 13% to 7,630. Degree Apprenticeship headcount decreased by 12% to 43,200.

Buyback Completion

The company completed a buyback of up to 14,87,500 equity shares at ₹1,600 per share, totalling ₹238 crore. This represented 8.87% of the paid-up capital, with the record date on July 3, 2026.

Management Commentary

Suparna Mitra, Managing Director and CEO, said the business EBITDA improved 18% year-on-year, supported by GCC specialised staffing and operational efficiency. Mitra added that the company would make investments in technology-enabled platforms, deeper leadership teams, and higher-margin adjacencies.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.