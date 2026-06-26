Uttar Pradesh: Invest UP, TeamLease Partner To Provide Skilled Talent For 500 GCCs By 2031

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath witnesses the signing of an MoU between Invest UP and TeamLease Group to strengthen the talent ecosystem for Global Capability Centres in the state | File Photo

Lucknow/Bengaluru, June 25: To provide a skilled workforce to the new Global Capability Centres (GCCs) being established in Uttar Pradesh, Invest UP has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with TeamLease Group.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during the "Uttar Pradesh Global Growth Dialogue 2026" held in Bengaluru on Wednesday. The agreement was signed by Invest UP CEO Vijay Kiran Anand, TeamLease Services MD & Group CEO Suparna Mitra, and TeamLease Digital CEO Neeti Sharma.

MoU To Boost GCC Talent Pool

This partnership is an important step towards making Uttar Pradesh a competitive hub for GCC investments through the availability of abundant talent. Global companies are now moving beyond traditional metro cities to establish GCCs in emerging locations. Job growth in emerging GCC cities stands at 40-45%, compared to just 19% in metro hubs. In this scenario, the agreement between Invest UP and TeamLease will reduce the time required for hiring for new GCCs and make talent acquisition during the initial stage easier.

Under the GCC Policy-2024, Uttar Pradesh has set a target of establishing 500 Global Capability Centres by 2031. To achieve this, the focus is now expanding beyond Noida and Greater Noida to Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities such as Lucknow and Kanpur.

Under this partnership, TeamLease Group will provide a "Starter Package" for new GCCs. This includes free workforce support and Artificial Intelligence (AI) advisory services for 90 days for any GCC during its setup phase. TeamLease has expertise in recruitment at every stage, induction and onboarding, hiring for specialised requirements such as AI and Machine Learning, as well as AI strategy and implementation.

Industry Leaders Welcome Initiative

On the impact of this partnership, Invest UP CEO Vijay Kiran Anand said, "We are laying the foundation to develop Uttar Pradesh as India's leading GCC destination. As companies move beyond traditional locations, it is important that talent opportunities also reach the state's emerging centres. This partnership with TeamLease will strengthen workforce readiness and give new momentum to the link between industry and skill development. The availability of skilled manpower in emerging sectors will accelerate the state's growth journey."

TeamLease Services MD & Group CEO Suparna Mitra said, "The success of a new GCC depends on how quickly and at what scale it gets access to skilled manpower. With more than 110 GCC partnerships across the country and over 1,470 active GCC professionals in Uttar Pradesh, we are in a position to support companies right from the planning stage with a skilled workforce and various technical requirements. This partnership with Invest UP will further strengthen the talent and skilling ecosystem in Uttar Pradesh."

Also Watch:

Read Also Uttar Pradesh Attracts ₹20,300 Crore In Foreign Investment Proposals As Reforms Gain Traction

Focus On Workforce Development

TeamLease Group provides hiring, productivity and end-to-end workforce solutions to more than 4,000 employers. Over the past 25 years, the company has facilitated the placement of more than 24 lakh professionals and has established its presence in Dubai and Singapore.