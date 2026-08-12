Tata Motors Consolidated Net Profit Rises 83% To ₹2,556 Crore In Q1 FY27

Tata Motors Limited reported an 83% year-on-year increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹2,556 crore for the first quarter ended 30 June 2026, compared with ₹1,397 crore in the same period last year. Consolidated revenue from operations for Q1 FY27 grew 19% to ₹20,667 crore.

Financial Performance

Consolidated total income for the quarter stood at ₹21,063 crore, up from ₹17,626 crore in Q1 FY26. Total expenses increased to ₹18,038 crore from ₹15,982 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

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Earnings Per Share

Basic earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 FY27 stood at ₹6.95, a rise from ₹3.79 reported in Q1 FY26. Diluted EPS also increased to ₹6.95 from ₹3.79 year-on-year.

Business Highlights

Tata Motors announced robust performance in its commercial vehicle business, with total wholesales for Q1 FY27 reaching 108,700 units, a 26% increase year-on-year. Domestic and export volumes were up 26% and 35% respectively.

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Exceptional Items

The company reported an exceptional gain of ₹38 crore from the remeasurement of investment in an equity-accounted investee during the quarter. However, it also incurred employee separation costs of ₹90 crore and acquisition-related costs of ₹17 crore.

Iveco Group Update

Tata Motors expects the tender offer for Iveco Group N.V. to launch in early September 2026, with an anticipated closure by early November 2026. This follows progress in regulatory approvals, with final clearance expected by the end of August 2026.

Freight Tiger Subsidiarization

Freight Tiger is now a subsidiary of Tata Motors after the acquisition of an additional 18.1% equity stake in May 2026 for ₹96 crore. This acquisition increased Tata Motors' total holding to 63.6%.

Dividend Payout

During the quarter ended 30 June 2026, Tata Motors paid a final dividend of ₹4.00 per fully paid-up ordinary share, amounting to a total of ₹1,473 crore for the fiscal year ended 31 March 2026.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.