Jubilant FoodWorks Profit Rises 6% To ₹100 Crore In Q1 FY27, Revenue Jumps 14% To ₹2,570 Crore

Jubilant FoodWorks Q1 FY27 consolidated profit rose 6 percent YoY to Rs 100 crore. |

Mumbai: Jubilant FoodWorks Limited reported a 6.0 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 100.0 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared with Rs 94.3 crore in Q1 FY26.

Revenue from operations increased 14 percent to Rs 2,569.7 crore from Rs 2,252.2 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Sequentially, profit rose 21 percent from Rs 82.4 crore in Q4 FY26, while revenue increased 2.8 percent from Rs 2,499.5 crore.

Q1 Revenue Rises 14 percent

The company's consolidated total income stood at Rs 2,588.3 crore in Q1 FY27, up 14 percent from Rs 2,270.6 crore in Q1 FY26.

Total expenses increased to Rs 2,441.1 crore from Rs 2,135.9 crore during the same period.

Profit before tax rose 9.7 percent year-on-year to Rs 151.3 crore from Rs 137.9 crore.

Profit from continuing operations, however, stood at Rs 103.2 crore, compared with Rs 104.0 crore in Q1 FY26.

Sequential Performance

Compared with Q4 FY26, consolidated revenue from operations rose 2.8 percent from Rs 2,499.5 crore, while total income increased 2.6 percent from Rs 2,522.8 crore.

Total expenses increased 1.6 percent sequentially from Rs 2,401.5 crore.

Profit before tax increased 24 percent from Rs 122.0 crore in Q4 FY26, while profit from continuing operations rose 10 percent from Rs 93.6 crore.

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The company's consolidated profit for the period increased 21 percent sequentially from Rs 82.4 crore.

Expenses And EPS

Employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 430.8 crore during Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 372.7 crore in Q1 FY26.

Finance costs were Rs 120.3 crore, while depreciation and amortisation expenses stood at Rs 255.0 crore.

Other expenses increased to Rs 923.4 crore from Rs 794.7 crore a year earlier.

Profit attributable to owners of the parent stood at Rs 97.2 crore, compared with Rs 91.8 crore in Q1 FY26 and Rs 79.8 crore in Q4 FY26.

Basic and diluted earnings per share from continuing and discontinued operations stood at Rs 1.47 each, against Rs 1.39 each in Q1 FY26.

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Discontinued Operations

The group reported a Rs 3.2 crore loss after tax from discontinued operations in Q1 FY27.

Jubilant FoodWorks had earlier approved the non-renewal of rights for the development and operation of the Dunkin' brand in India, following which its results were classified as discontinued operations.

For FY26, the group had reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 9,512.5 crore and profit for the year of Rs 444.2 crore.

The filing also recorded a Rs 33.7 crore exceptional item for FY26 related to the financial impact of new Labour Codes.

Disclaimer: This report is based on unaudited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.