 Jubilant Foodworks Shares Climb Almost 9% On BSE Ignoring Shrinking PAT Of Q2 FY25
Jubilant Foodworks Shares Climb Almost 9% On BSE Ignoring Shrinking PAT Of Q2 FY25

The shares of jubilant food works were trading around Rs 651.10 per share on the Indian exchanges, surging about a 8.16 per cent amounting to Rs 49.10 per share on the NSE (National Stock Exchange).

Vikrant DUpdated: Tuesday, November 12, 2024, 01:42 PM IST
Domino's Pizza's master franchise owner in India, The Jubilant Foodworks, shares climbed almost 9 per cent on the NSE (National Stock Exchange), ignoring the declining PAT (profit after tax), which stood at Rs 66.53 crore.

The shares of Jubilant Foodworks rose to a day high level of Rs 655.95 per share on the NSE (National Stock Exchange) after ringing the opening bell at Rs 626.35 per share on the Indian bourses.

The shares of jubilant food works were trading around Rs 651.10 per share on the Indian exchanges, surging about a 8.16 per cent amounting to Rs 49.10 per share on the NSE (National Stock Exchange).

Jubilant Foodworks Q2 FY25

In contrast to the Rs 97.2 crore recorded in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year, the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 66.53 crore for the quarter under review.

Subsidiary acquires stake in DPEU

Companies wholly-owned subsidiary Jubilant Foodworks Netherlands B.V. acquired a controlling stake in DP Eurasia N.V. (DPEU) during the period ending March 31, 2024.

Revenue and total expenses

According to the filing, operating revenue for the second quarter was Rs 1,954.72 crore, compared to Rs 1,368.63 crore for the same period last year.

The second quarter's total expenses came to Rs 1,895.67 crore. A year ago, it was worth Rs 1,290.17 crore.

Indian division Q2 FY25

Operational revenue increased 9.1 per cent to Rs 1,466.9 crore, primarily due to an 8.1 per cent increase in Domino's India. Domino's Delivery LFL was 11.4 per cent, while Domino's LFL was 2.8 per cent. EBITDA was Rs 284.2 crore, with a 19.4 per cent EBITDA margin. PAT was 52.1 crore, with a 3.5 per cent PAT margin.

India saw the addition of 51 net stores for all brands, for a total of 2,199 stores at the end of the period.

International division Q2 FY25

The sales of the DP Eurasia system in Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Turkey totaled Rs 771.9 crore. Operational revenue totaled Rs 460.5 crore. At 26.1 per cent, the EBITDA margin was recorded

The PAT margin of 10.5 per cent was robust. In the face of a difficult operating environment, temporary store closures caused Domino's Bangladesh's revenue to drop by 5.3 per cent to Rs 12.6 crore. Now, every store is open.

