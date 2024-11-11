 'Goodbye Vistara': Budget Carrier IndiGo Bids Farewell To Airline As It Merges With Air India
Singapore Airlines, which was the co-owner of Vistara will now hold a 25.1 per cent stake in the expanded Air India.

Oliviya KunjumonUpdated: Monday, November 11, 2024, 07:30 PM IST
article-image
(Representative) | Image Credit: Wikipedia

As Vistara wraps up its journey today (November 11, 2024) and takes its final flights, the Indian aviation industry stands at a poignant crossroad.

In a show of camaraderie and to show his respect, budget airline IndiGo took to X, formerly Twitter to bid adieu to the airline and wrote a message, “As an unforgettable legacy takes its final flight, a new journey on the horizon awaits. Goodbye, @airvistara. Here’s #ToLimitlessPossibilities ahead.”

Vistara, which took off in the year 2015 was born out of the partnerdhip between the Tata Group and Singapore Airlines, following the governnment of India's policy shift allowing foreign airlines to own up to 49 per cent in domestic carriers.

Furthermore, this change paved the way for joint ventures such as Jet Airways-Etihad and new entrants in the aviation sector, including Vistara and AirAsia India.

article-image

Merging with Air India

Now, nearly a decade later, Vistara will fly into the sunset on Monday (November 11), merging with Air India in a move by the Tata Group to consolidate its aviation portfolio.

This merger brings everything under the Air India brand, effectively making it the only full-service carrier left in India.

Singapore Airlines, which was the co-owner of Vistara will now hold a 25.1 per cent stake in the expanded Air India.

CEO of Vistara, Vinod Kannan shared a message of gratitude on the social media platform LinkedIn, and wrote, "Thank you hashtag#team Vistara - TATA SIA Airlines Ltd. Past and present. Thank you to our ~75million passengers for your support, patronage and touching testimonials. Humbled and honoured to have been part of this team. Onwards and upwards towards our new chapter. The new feeling has a new home …"

Screengrab of the post

Screengrab of the post |

article-image

The event also captured the attention of netizens, with many sharing emotional posts.

"Thank you vistara for serving us at 35000 ft altitude and making it home in the sky. But will definitely tell ur story to my kids one day about your glory and praise. @airvistara I love you always and u and ur team will always be in my heart. Sad to good bye with tears," wrote an X user.

Another user added, "'I will miss you, Air Vistara... this my last flight last week on the A321 - Bombay to Delhi."

