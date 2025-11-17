E-Jagriti Digital Consumer Grievance Platform Processes 1,30,000 Cases, More Than 2,00,000 Users, Including Non-Resident Indians, Register On The Portal

File Image |

New Delhi: The government's e-Jagriti digital consumer grievance platform has processed about 1,30,000 cases since its launch in January, with more than 2,00,000 users, including non-resident Indians, registering on the unified portal, the Consumer Affairs Ministry said on Sunday.The platform disposed of 1,27,058 cases as of November 13, demonstrating efficiency in transforming consumer redressal across the nation, the ministry said in a statement.

e-Jagriti allows NRIs to file complaints globally without travelling to India, using OTP-based registration, online payments, digital document exchange and virtual hearings, the ministry said.NRIs filed 466 cases this year, led by the United States with 146 cases, followed by Britain with 52 and the United Arab Emirates with 47.

"e-Jagriti is a cornerstone of our commitment to inclusive consumer justice," the ministry said, adding the platform bridges geographical barriers for NRIs while streamlining processes for domestic citizens.Gujarat led state adoption with 14,758 cases, followed by Uttar Pradesh with 14,050 cases and Maharashtra with 12,484 cases, according to the ministry data.

The platform integrates legacy systems into a single interface, offering multilingual support, chatbot guidance and voice-to-text features for visually impaired or elderly users, with end-to-end encryption for security.Disposal efficiency improved markedly in 2025, with 27,545 cases resolved against 27,080 filed from July to August, and 24,504 disposed against 21,592 filed in September-October, surpassing 2024 rates for comparable periods.

The platform dispatched over 2,00,000 SMS alerts and 1.2 million e-mail notifications as of November 13, covering registrations, case approvals, filing acknowledgements and real-time updates, the ministry said.The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission is exploring measures to reduce paper submissions, aiming for near-paperless proceedings to complement the platform's digital features.

Success stories include a 25-day resolution in Assam's Morigaon, where a parent secured Rs 3,05,000 after unauthorised deductions for cancelled online classes, and a five-month case in Tripura where a consumer won Rs 1,67,000 for an eight-year-old defective LG refrigerator.The ministry urged all consumers, including NRIs, to use e-Jagriti for empowered grievance redressal.

