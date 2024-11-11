 'So Long Vistara': Netizens Bid Their Final Goodbye To Airline Before Its Merger With Air India
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusiness'So Long Vistara': Netizens Bid Their Final Goodbye To Airline Before Its Merger With Air India

'So Long Vistara': Netizens Bid Their Final Goodbye To Airline Before Its Merger With Air India

All domestic and international routes operated by Vistara Airlines will be transferred and operated under the Air India brand name after hearing about the last flight flown under the banner of Visatara Airlines.

G R MukeshUpdated: Monday, November 11, 2024, 01:07 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Vistara Airlines announced that it will be merged with a larger carrier, Air India; as the merger of the two passenger airlines came to fruition, the larger entity announced that passengers would not be able to book flights under Visatara's name.

All domestic and international routes operated by Vistara Airlines will be transferred and operated under the Air India brand name after hearing about the last flight flown under the banner of Vistara Airlines. Netizens quickly started sharing their experiences about Visatara's service and quality.

Social media user @probirsabnis1 Thank you for the best flying experience; I can’t wait to experience the same with @airindia.

Another social media user, @amritpradhan63, said, 'I will miss you, Air Vistara... this my last flight last week on the A321—Bombay to Delhi.'

FPJ Shorts
Kerala Tourism On Boost: Know All About States' First Luxe Seaplane Services
Kerala Tourism On Boost: Know All About States' First Luxe Seaplane Services
US-President Elect Donald Trump Names Former ICE Director Tom Homan As His 'Border Czar'
US-President Elect Donald Trump Names Former ICE Director Tom Homan As His 'Border Czar'
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Sanjay Raut Accuses PM Modi & Union Home Minister Amit Shah Of 'Selling' Balasaheb Thackeray’s Shiv Sena To CM Eknath Shinde
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Sanjay Raut Accuses PM Modi & Union Home Minister Amit Shah Of 'Selling' Balasaheb Thackeray’s Shiv Sena To CM Eknath Shinde
'Male Kangana Ranaut': Vikrant Massey SLAMMED For Saying India Got 'So-Called Azaadi' In 1947 (VIDEO)
'Male Kangana Ranaut': Vikrant Massey SLAMMED For Saying India Got 'So-Called Azaadi' In 1947 (VIDEO)

Social media user @GoruPanda expressed it by saying, 'Thank you, vistara for serving us at 35000 feet altitude and making it home in the sky. But will definitely tell ur story to my kids one day about your glory and praise. @airvistara I love you always, and u and ur team will always be in my heart. Sad to good-bye with tears.'

Another social media user, Pratik Mehta, @tweetpratikm, reacted with his collection of photographs from the last 5 years of experience with Vistara Airlines.

So Long Vistara, and thank you for all the pictures. Here is a collection of my photographs from the last 5 years. (Part 1) It’s been a great ride.. Onwards and upwards to the next chapter with Air India.

Read Also
Pix Transmission Shares Zoom To Record Levels After PAT Increases Whopping 95% In Q2 FY25; Hits 20%...
article-image

Another social media user, Tarun Shukla, @shuklatarun, My last flight on @AirVistara was to Paris, where the flight landed next to an @AirIndia plane under a beautiful sunset. Great flight, thoughtful crew

Sad to say farewell Vistara now; hopefully AI inflight Vista will continue to remind passengers of this lovely brand.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Biocon Shares Rockets Up More Than 8% On NSE After US FDA Classifies Bengaluru Facility As...

Biocon Shares Rockets Up More Than 8% On NSE After US FDA Classifies Bengaluru Facility As...

'Can India Build $100 billion Revenue Tech Companies?': Zoho's CEO Sridhar Vembu On Why Valuations...

'Can India Build $100 billion Revenue Tech Companies?': Zoho's CEO Sridhar Vembu On Why Valuations...

Effective Strategies For Selecting A Mortgage Loan That Perfectly Aligns With Your Financial...

Effective Strategies For Selecting A Mortgage Loan That Perfectly Aligns With Your Financial...

2025 Honda Amaze 3rd Generation: New Design Sketches Tease Premium Look Ahead of Launch

2025 Honda Amaze 3rd Generation: New Design Sketches Tease Premium Look Ahead of Launch

As Vistara Bids Adieu, What Does Air India Gain From The Merger?

As Vistara Bids Adieu, What Does Air India Gain From The Merger?