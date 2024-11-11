'So Long Vistara': Netizens Bid Their Final Goodbye To Airline Before Its Merger With Air India

Representative Image |

Vistara Airlines announced that it will be merged with a larger carrier, Air India; as the merger of the two passenger airlines came to fruition, the larger entity announced that passengers would not be able to book flights under Visatara's name.

All domestic and international routes operated by Vistara Airlines will be transferred and operated under the Air India brand name after hearing about the last flight flown under the banner of Vistara Airlines. Netizens quickly started sharing their experiences about Visatara's service and quality.

Social media user @probirsabnis1 Thank you for the best flying experience; I can’t wait to experience the same with @airindia.

Another social media user, @amritpradhan63, said, 'I will miss you, Air Vistara... this my last flight last week on the A321—Bombay to Delhi.'

Social media user @GoruPanda expressed it by saying, 'Thank you, vistara for serving us at 35000 feet altitude and making it home in the sky. But will definitely tell ur story to my kids one day about your glory and praise. @airvistara I love you always, and u and ur team will always be in my heart. Sad to good-bye with tears.'

Another social media user, Pratik Mehta, @tweetpratikm, reacted with his collection of photographs from the last 5 years of experience with Vistara Airlines.

So Long Vistara, and thank you for all the pictures. Here is a collection of my photographs from the last 5 years. (Part 1) It’s been a great ride.. Onwards and upwards to the next chapter with Air India.

Another social media user, Tarun Shukla, @shuklatarun, My last flight on @AirVistara was to Paris, where the flight landed next to an @AirIndia plane under a beautiful sunset. Great flight, thoughtful crew

Sad to say farewell Vistara now; hopefully AI inflight Vista will continue to remind passengers of this lovely brand.