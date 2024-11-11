Pix Transmission Shares Zoom To Record Levels After PAT Increases Whopping 95% In Q2 FY25; Hits 20% Upper Circuit On NSE

The shares of Pix Transmission rocketed up 20 per cent, touching an all-time high level after the company declared a 95 per cent increase in PAT (profit after tax) in Q2 FY25.

The shares of Pix Transmission hit an all-time high level of Rs 2,019.60 per share on the NSE (National Stock Exchange) after hitting the opening bell at Rs 2,019.60 per share, 20 per cent higher compared to a closing bell level in the previous trading session of Rs 1,683.00 per share.

The stock was locked in the upper circuit of 20 per cent on NSE (National Stock Exchange), at Rs 2,019.60 per share, surging 20 per cent amounting to Rs 336.60 per share on the indian bourses.

Pix transmission Q2 FY25

Q2 FY25 Revenue

The total income of Pix transmission in Q2 FY25 stood at Rs 169.85 crore, a 32.7 per cent surge year over year compared to 127.99 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Net profit Q2 FY25

The PAT (profit after tax) saw a whopping 95.85 per cent jump in Q2 FY25 to 40.53 crore compared to 20.69 crore in the quarter under review in the previous financial year.

EPS (earnings per share)

The EPS (earning per share) of Pix Transmission stood at Rs 29.75 per share in Q2 FY25, a massive jump of 95.85 per cent compared to EPS in the September quarter of the previous financial year, which stood at Rs 15.19 per per share.

Sales Q2 FY25

Sales for the quarter increased from Rs 124.37 crore in Q2 FY24 to Rs 159.06 crore, a 27.89 per cent year-over-year increase. Additionally, the business reported that its operating profit margin improved, going from 25.19 per cent to 31.74 per cent during the same period last year.

Pix Transmissions, known for its line of power transmission and industrial belt products, has shown strong performance on indiain bourses.