Welspun India joins global coalition to undertake climate action to mitigate GHG emissions

Welspun India Ltd stated that it has joined the global coalition to undertake climate action aligned with Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) of Net-Zero standard and Business Ambition for 1.5 degrees Celsius to mitigate greenhouse gas emissions.

As part of the pledge, Welspun India will strive to achieve net-zero emissions by setting up a target aligned with the SBTi NetZero Framework, the company said.

This will include reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions through periodic review of GHG inventory, persistent increase in annual sourcing of renewable energy, identifying climate-related business risks and reporting as per the guidelines of TCFD (Taskforce on Climate-related Financial Disclosures), the company added.

Welspun India Joint Managing Director and CEO Dipali Goenka stated,''Our commitment to the Science Based Targets initiative of Net-Zero Standard is a step in that direction.'' The SBTi Business Ambition for 1.5 degrees Celsius is an urgent call to take action from a global coalition of UN agencies and business and industry leaders, in partnership with the Race to Zero campaign.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 05:55 PM IST