Weekly Market Review & Top Stocks In Focus For The Week Ended 26th Sep’25

Nifty index opened negative and cascaded southwards throughout the day and broke all the immediate support levels. The index has been making lower highs - lower lows from the last six sessions and wiped off nearly 820 points in this period. It formed a bearish candle on the daily frame and closed with losses of around 240 points. It formed a bearish candle on the weekly scale and broke the winning streak of the last three weeks. Now till it holds below 24700 zones weakness could be seen towards 24550 then 24442 zones while hurdles have shifted lower to 24700 then 24850 zones.

On option front, Maximum Call OI is at 25000 then 24800 strike while Maximum Put OI is at 24500 then 24600 strike. Call writing is seen at 24800 then 24900 strike while Put writing is seen at 24500 then 24650 strike. Option data suggests a broader trading range in between 24200 to 25000 zones while an immediate range between 24500 to 24900 levels.

The S&P BSE Sensex opened on a negative note and extended its decline towards 80700 zones in the first half of the session. It then traded sideways within a narrow band of 200 points but fresh selling pressure in the second half dragged the index further lower. On the daily chart it has been forming lower highs - lower lows from the last six sessions, signalling persistent weakness. On the weekly chart, it formed a bearish candle, reflecting sustained selling pressure at higher levels. The index eventually closed the day with sharp losses of around 730 points. Now till it holds below 80600 zones, weakness can be seen towards 80100 then 79800 zones while hurdles have shifted lower to 80600 then 80900 zones.

Bank Nifty index opened on a negative note and remained under selling pressure for most part of the session as it corrected towards 54300 zones. It formed a big bearish candle on daily scale as selling pressure was seen and formation of lower highs is intact from the last six sessions. On weekly scale as well it formed a bearish candle as Bears are holding a tight grip at the higher zones and it negated the formation of higher lows of the last three weeks. Now till it holds below 54500 zones weakness could be seen towards 54000 then 53750 levels while on the upside hurdle is seen at 54500 then 54750 zones.

Nifty future closed negative with losses of 1.07% at 24700 levels. Positive setup seen in Larsen & Toubro, AU Bank, Ashok Leyland, Eicher Motors, Maruti, TVS Motor, and Samman Capital while weakness in HFCL, Biocon, PG Electroplast, IndusInd Bank, Zydus Life, OFSS, United Spirits, Syngene International, HUDCO, Naukri and UPL.

Sector in Focus

IT, Pharma & Realty remained in focus during the week.

Stocks That Remained in Focus During The Week

Brigade Enterprises:

Brigade Group has signed a Joint Development agreement to develop a residential project in Banashankari, 5th Stage, South Bengaluru. The project will be spread over 7.5 acres and is poised to deliver thoughtfully designed high quality residential spaces. The project has a gross development value (GDV) of approximately Rs 1,200 crore and reinforces Brigade’s commitment to creating high-quality urban living experiences in Bengaluru’s high growth corridors.

KEC International:

KEC International Ltd., has secured new orders of Rs. 3,243 crore for Transmission & Distribution projects. The details include; 400 kV Transmission lines in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Supply of towers, hardware and poles in the Americas.

This order has further strengthened KEC’s presence in the Middle East and substantially expanded the international T&D order book. The Middle East region continues to be a strategic growth driver as reflected in this order and those secured earlier this year. With the above orders, the YTD order intake stands at ~Rs 11,700 crore.

Dr. Reddy’s Labs:

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories and its subsidiaries announced that the EMA’s CHMP has given a positive opinion recommending marketing authorisation for AVT03, a biosimilar of Prolia® and Xgeva®. Prolia® is used for treating osteoporosis and bone loss due to menopause, prostate cancer therapy, or long-term glucocorticoid use. Xgeva® is prescribed to prevent bone complications in advanced cancer and to treat giant cell tumour of bone in adults and adolescents. This approval paves the way for AVT03’s launch in European markets.

Ceinsys Tech:

Ceinsys Tech Limited has received a Letter of Award (LoA) from Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) for appointment of agency for upgradation and procurement of ESRI ArcGIS Software Products Enterprise Agreement at MMRDA amounting to Rs 15.95 crore excluding GST. The order is for 4 years which includes license delivery and O & M support for 16 quarters (4 years) after license activation.

Dilip Buildcon:

The company through DBL-PSP Joint Venture has declared as L-1 bidder for the tender floated by the Kerala Industrial Corridor Development Corporation Limited Engineering, Procurement & Construction basis in the state of Kerela amounting to Rs 1,115.37 crore. The time period to complete the said order is 42 months. The nature of the order includes “Design, Construction, Testing, Commissioning and Operation & Maintenance of Infrastructure Works at Pudussery Central & Kannambra of Palakkad Node in Kerala under extension of Chennai Bengaluru Industrial Corridor (CBIC) to Kochi via Coimbatore "On EPC Basis".

Waaree Energies:

Waaree Energies Limited has made an investment amounting to Rs 300 crore for setting up 3.5 GWh Lithium Ion Advanced Chemistry Storage Cell manufacturing plant in Waaree Energy Storage Solutions Private Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, through rights issue.

Gujarat Pipavav Port:

Gujarat Pipavav Port has received a letter dated 24th September 2025 from ONGC notifying of the award of contract for hiring the port and storage facilities at Pipavav Port for a period of five years from 1 st October 2025. Under the proposed arrangement, the company shall provide marine support and storage facilities within the port premises as ONGC establishes its offshore supply base at Pipavav Port.

Quality Power:

Mehru Electrical and Mechanical Engineers Pvt. Ltd., a Material Subsidiary of Quality Power Electrical Equipments Limited has signed a landmark Co-Development Agreement with Hyosung T&D India Pvt. Ltd. for Gas-Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Instrument Transformers. The purpose of entering into this agreement is for Designing and manufacturing of gas-insulated switchgear (GIS) instrument transformers.

RITES:

RITES has received a letter of award from Talis Logistics, South Africa for “Supply and commissioning of Overhauled in-service Cape Gauge ALCO Diesel Electric Locomotives”. The delivery of the locomotives will be completed within 6 to 8 months from the receipt of Advance. The size of the order stands at USD 18.00 million (CIF).

Tata Motors:

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), a unit of Tata Motors, began restoring its digital systems on September 25 following a $2.44 billion cyberattack. The hack, reportedly by a group called “Scattered Lapsus$ Hunters,” had disrupted global production, sales, and logistics. The company said core systems are gradually coming back online, allowing a controlled, phased restart of operations. “Sections of our digital estate are now up and running, and the foundational work of our recovery programme is firmly underway,” a spokesperson added.