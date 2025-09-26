Hiranandani Slams Trump’s 100% Pharma Tariff, Says GST Cut Could Unlock ₹25,000 Crore Boost For Indian Economy

Mumbai: Speaking at a NAREDCO conference, real estate veteran Niranjan Hiranandani emphasised the potential of GST reforms in India. He said a direct GST cut could lead to savings of Rs 25,000 crore, which is around 10 percent of India’s total GST collections. According to him, this would be a big boost to the real estate sector and would help reduce the cost burden on homebuyers and developers. He urged policymakers to understand the scale of impact such a reform could have on the economy.
Trump’s Drug Tariff 'Unfair and Wrong'
Hiranandani also strongly reacted to US President Donald Trump’s decision to impose up to 100 percent tariffs on imported branded and patented medicines, starting October 1. He called the move 'unfair' and said the reason behind it was not justified.
He pointed out the hypocrisy in the US position, saying, 'We buy oil from Russia, but Europe does too. Why single out India?' According to him, this policy will not hurt India much, but will instead increase medicine costs in the US, ultimately impacting American consumers more than Indian pharmaceutical exporters.