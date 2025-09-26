Hiranandani Slams Trump’s 100% Pharma Tariff, Says GST Cut Could Unlock ₹25,000 Crore Boost For Indian Economy

GST Cut Can Unlock Rs 25,000 Crore, Says Hiranandani. |

Mumbai: Speaking at a NAREDCO conference, real estate veteran Niranjan Hiranandani emphasised the potential of GST reforms in India. He said a direct GST cut could lead to savings of Rs 25,000 crore, which is around 10 percent of India’s total GST collections. According to him, this would be a big boost to the real estate sector and would help reduce the cost burden on homebuyers and developers. He urged policymakers to understand the scale of impact such a reform could have on the economy.

#WATCH | Mumbai | On #GSTReforms, National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) Conference Chairman Niranjan Hiranandani says, "Both these aspects of relief in terms of insurance and medicines, especially cancer drugs, are important...It is becoming increasingly difficult… pic.twitter.com/xDUNf5rnHb — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2025

Trump’s Drug Tariff 'Unfair and Wrong'

Hiranandani also strongly reacted to US President Donald Trump’s decision to impose up to 100 percent tariffs on imported branded and patented medicines, starting October 1. He called the move 'unfair' and said the reason behind it was not justified.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: On US President Donald Trump’s announcement regarding tariffs of up to 100% on imports of branded and patented pharmaceutical drugs, effective from October 1, Businessman Niranjan Hiranandani says, "This is very unfair. The reason they gave is incorrect. We… pic.twitter.com/vtn8WZhRtl — IANS (@ians_india) September 26, 2025

He pointed out the hypocrisy in the US position, saying, 'We buy oil from Russia, but Europe does too. Why single out India?' According to him, this policy will not hurt India much, but will instead increase medicine costs in the US, ultimately impacting American consumers more than Indian pharmaceutical exporters.