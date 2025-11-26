 700 Delegates From India & Abroad To Participate In Bharat Steel Conference
PTIUpdated: Wednesday, November 26, 2025, 03:00 PM IST
New Delhi: Around 600-700 delegates from India and abroad are expected to participate in Bharat Steel conference, an initiative of the ministry of steel to showcase opportunities in the domestic steel sector.The two-day event scheduled for April 16-17 next year will serve as a vital strategic platform bringing together steel producers, policymakers, and captains from allied industries and financial institutions, an official statement said on Wednesday.

"Around 600-700 delegates are expected out of which 50 per cent will be from abroad. Apart from major Indian steel producers, expect around 30 companies, 4-5 country partners to participate," it said.The summit will showcase steel corridor capabilities, promote green and sustainable steelmaking and mining, digitalization and decarbonization shaping the future of steel, and explore opportunities across the domestic and international markets at a time when global trade and tariffs have shifted policy priorities.

"It will be an important industry gathering to discuss the critical aspects of the global steel supply chain including impact of tariffs, trade policies, technology disruptions, raw material security, and logistics infrastructure," the statement quoted Steel Secretary Sandeep Poundrik as saying.

As India's economy grows, the sector's importance in building modern infrastructure and manufacturing, and energising exports, will become even more critical.The steel sector, contributing around 2 per cent to GDP, will continue to play a pivotal role as India strives to become a USD 5 trillion economy, the statement said.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

