 RBI Imposes Penalties On Bank Of Maharashtra & Others For Regulatory Violations
RBI Imposes Penalties On Bank Of Maharashtra & Others For Regulatory Violations

The Reserve Bank of India imposed monetary penalties on February 13 for non-compliance: Rs 32.50 lakh on Bank of Maharashtra (failure to report SHG data and identify beneficial owners), Rs 29.60 lakh on DCB Bank (LTV ratio violations in gold loans), Rs 63.60 lakh on CSB Bank (improper BC arrangements and hidden charges), Rs 5.30 lakh on IIFL Finance, and Rs 3.80 lakh on Navi Finserv.

Updated: Saturday, February 14, 2026, 08:16 AM IST
article-image
File Image

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday imposed monetary penalties on Bank of Maharashtra, DCB Bank and CSB Bank for non-compliance with directions. The central bank imposed Rs 32.50 lakh fine on Bank of Maharashtra, Rs 29.60 lakh on DCB Bank, and Rs 63.60 lakh on CSB Bank, RBI said in a release. The RBI also penalised Navi Finserv with Rs 3.80 lakh, and slapped a Rs 5.30 lakh fine on IIFL Finance, the release added.

The monetary penalty on the Bank of Maharashtra was imposed, as the lender did not report Self Help Group member-level data to credit information companies and did not identify beneficial owners in certain accounts. CSB Bank was penalised as it entered into an arrangement with business correspondents for undertaking activities outside the scope of activities that can be undertaken by them, and levying charges in certain savings bank accounts without ensuring that customers were made aware of such charges upfront, the RBI said.

In the case of DCB Bank, the RBI found that it failed to maintain the prescribed loan-to-value (LTV) ratio in certain non-agricultural gold loan accounts during the tenure of such loans, which resulted in the penalty. Non-bank lender IIFL Finance failed to classify certain accounts as 'non-performing assets' on restructuring, and Navi Finserv contacted customers at odd hours for recovery of overdue loans and did not follow the due protocol while sending messages to customers, which resulted in it getting penalised by the central bank.

