FMCG Major Reliance Consumer Products Will Invest ₹1,156 Crore To Set Up Integrated Manufacturing Facility In Tamil Nadu

Chennai: Fast moving consumer goods major Reliance Consumer Products Ltd would invest Rs 1,156 crore to set up an integrated manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu, Minister TRB Rajaa said on Wednesday.The facility, to come up on a 60-acre land at the State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu (SIPCOT) Allikulam Industrial Park in Tuticorin, would focus on multi-product manufacturing from regional snacks to biscuits, spices, edible oil among others.

Over the next five years, the factory would generate 2,000 local jobs, Rajaa, the State Industries Minister, said in a social media post."Under the Dravidian Model leadership of Chief Minister M K Stalin, we continue to attract marquee national FMCG players into the State, and there is no major sector we are not leaving untapped," he noted.

In August 2025, Tamil Nadu conducted its maiden TN Rising Investment Conclave in Tuticorin, with the state signing 41 Memorandum of Understandings with companies that committed investments of Rs 32,553.85 crore. The MoUs have the potential to generate 49,845 jobs, the government had said.

