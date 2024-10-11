'We, Robot': Elon Musk-Led Tesla Introduces The Much-Awaited Robotaxi & Robovan

Tesla boss Elon Musk is known for his eccentricity and maverick behaviour, both inside and outside business. Elon Musk, in many ways, has pioneered the brand of an absruse genius. This was exhibited when Musk launched an entire vehicle into space on his SpaceX rocket.

The Future is Robotic

Then we saw other developments at the garage in Tesla, which saw the birth of the strange-looking Tesla Cybertruck. The Cybertruck has some fans, it also has some detractors. As is the case with most Elon Musk ventures.

Now, in another avenue from the house of Tesla, we have much awaited Robotaxi & Robovan along with the Tesla Bot.

The unveiling of the vehicles and the bots was live-streamed, with Elon Musk taking to X to announce it.

Two of the key focal points behind this ambitious project are encaspulated in two of the company slogans, The Future Is Autonomous and Autonomy for All

Tesla elucidated 'The Future Is Autonomous', by saying," To create a sustainable future, we must democratize transportation. We do this by making driving more efficient, affordable and safe. Autonomy makes this future possible, today."

Further on 'Autonomy for All', Tesla said, "The future of autonomy and artificial intelligence will be realized through the creation of a fleet of autonomous vehicles and robots."

The Robotaxi Lifeline

Musk also shared a specific clipping of the introduction of the Tesla bot. The bots can be seen marching towards the spotlight in the video.

The Robotaxi project had been in the wings for long time, before it was eventually presented. The project was delayed, and this delay affected the company shares at Wall Street, as may investors looked at with great anticipation. This is being seen as something that could help Tesla aid itself in the cut-throat and highly competitive world of electric vehicles.

Tesla Shares

Tesla shares closed on Thursday, October 11 with a decline in their value. The Elon Musk-led company saw its value dipping 0.95 per cent or USD 2.28. This took the overall value to USD 238.77 per share.