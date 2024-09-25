'We Are Not Dating’: Tesla CEO Elon Musk Quashes Romance Speculations With Italian PM Giorgia Meloni Following Award Ceremony |

The recent Atlantic Council Global Citizen Award ceremony in New York has sparked a flurry of speculation from netizens across about a potential romance between Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. The event which was held on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, flaunted Musk's glowing admiration for Meloni, leading to a wave of comments from netizens.

Amid the swirling rumors, the Tesla Chief Elon Musk took to the social media platform X, formerly Twitter to clarify the rumors. In response to a post from a Tesla club, Musk responded, “We are not dating,” putting an end to the romantic speculations.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

How the rumor started - the story

As the tech tycoon, Elon Musk presented the award to Meloni, he showered her with compliments that left the audience buzzing and also with a flood of reactions from netizens.

“It’s an honor to present the accolade to someone who is even more beautiful on the inside than she is on the outside,” Musk stated.

He further highlighted her authenticity, honesty, and truthfulness, qualities he noted are often rare in politics.

Grazie Queen! You deserve the award from last night. You are the most beautiful woman inside and out. Elon speaks the truth. Thank you for making Italy prosperous! 💚🤍❤️🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/PAqBEE1RkQ — 𝕩Simon Wu (@sisisimon) September 24, 2024

Meloni herself fueled the speculation by sharing a clip of Musk's speech on her X account, simply captioning it with “Thank you Elon” in Italian. The video quickly went viral, leading many to speculate about a possible romance and even suggesting that Musk might have a “crush” on the Prime Minister.

Social Media Reactions

Social media exploded with reactions following Musk's praise.

Comments ranged from “I am totally shipping these two. Perfect” to “Now that is the kind of international power couple I can get behind.”

It even didn't stop there. some users even referenced the famous Italian love song, saying, “That’s Amore,”