GM recalls 300 robo-cabs after its self-driving car crashes into a bus

AI has captivated the imagination of netizens with ChatGPT writing assignments, poems and codes, while answering questions like human beings. Although inaccuracies online could result in embarrassment or meme-worthy moments, AI making errors on the road can have serious consequences.

American carmaker General Motors has recalled 300 of its Cruise self-driving vehicles, weeks after one of them crashed into a bus in San Francisco.

Serious errors in judgment

The smart cars have been pulled off the road to update the software, which made a mistake in predicting the movement of the bus.

The firm has realised that the AI is likely to get the moves of articulated vehicles wrong, and is fixing the glitch for road safety.

The firm has admitted that the bus was moving in a natural way, but it was the driverless car that applied brakes too late and hit the rear bumper.

Repeat offender AI?