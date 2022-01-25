e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 10:24 AM IST

LG Electronics to unveil life-size self-driving concept car 'LG Omnipod' in February

The self-driving home on wheels is fitted with LG home appliances retooled for in-vehicle use and provided with artificial intelligence concierge services from Reah, the virtual influencer created by LG. / Representative Image |

LG Electronics said on Monday that it will show off the real-life version of its futuristic self-driving vehicle next month.

The LG Omnipod, a mobility concept solution that can serve as "a home office, an entertainment center or even a lounge," will be on display at a mobility fair at the COEX convention center in southern Seoul on February 10.

The self-driving home on wheels is fitted with LG home appliances retooled for in-vehicle use and provided with artificial intelligence concierge services from Reah, the virtual influencer created by LG, reports Yonhap news agency.

The "adaptive" interior can be reconfigured in real time using a Metaverse display system, the company said, offering all sorts of different "modes" to provide "the comfort and convenience of your home on the move."

The Omnipod represents "LG's vision for futuristic autonomous, smart vehicles based on the company's strength in consumer appliances, display and vehicle components," said Lee Chul-bae, the head of LG's design center.

(With IANS inputs)

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 10:24 AM IST
