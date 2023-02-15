e-Paper Get App
Vodafone Idea allots 428 mln shares to promoter on warrant conversion

FPJ Web Desk Updated: Wednesday, February 15, 2023, 02:04 PM IST
article-image
Vodafone Idea allots 428 mln shares to promoter on warrant conversion | Image: Vodafone Idea (Representative)
Vodafone Idea Ltd said its board has allotted 427.7 mln shares to Euro Pacific Securities Ltd, a Vodafone Group entity, following the exercise of an option related to warrant conversion, via an exchange filing.

When the warrants were subscribed for in July, the warrant holder paid ₹10.20 per share, for a total of 4.36 billion rupees.

Following the allocation, the Vodafone Idea's paid-up share capital, which consists of 48.7 billion equity shares, is 486.8 billion rupees.

The shares of the company were flat at ₹7.70 on NSE, at 09:30 IST.

article-image

