Vodafone Idea appoints Murthy GVAS as interim CFO | Image: Murthy GVAS

Vodafone Idea Ltd said that the company has appointed Murthy GVAS as the company's interim chief financial officer, effective today 15 February, via an exchange filing.

He is currently executive vice president, financial controller and taxation head at the company.

Murthy GVAS has 32 years of experience and expertise in finance operations, consolidation, compliance, taxation, systems integration, mergers and acquisitions, according to the company.

The shares of the company traded flat at ₹7.70 on NSE, at 09:45 IST.