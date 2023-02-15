e-Paper Get App
Vodafone Idea appoints Murthy GVAS as interim CFO

Wednesday, February 15, 2023
article-image
Vodafone Idea appoints Murthy GVAS as interim CFO
Vodafone Idea Ltd said that the company has appointed Murthy GVAS as the company's interim chief financial officer, effective today 15 February, via an exchange filing.

He is currently executive vice president, financial controller and taxation head at the company.

Murthy GVAS has 32 years of experience and expertise in finance operations, consolidation, compliance, taxation, systems integration, mergers and acquisitions, according to the company.

The shares of the company traded flat at ₹7.70 on NSE, at 09:45 IST.

