MCX to launch zinc mini futures contracts on Friday | Image: MCX (Representative)

The Multi Commodity Exchange of India has announced the launch of zinc mini futures contracts, with effect from Friday, via a circular.

According to the circular, trading in zinc mini futures contracts will be possible from the contract's launch date through its expiry months of March, April, May, and June.

The trading of the futures contract will also take place between 09:00 and 23:30 IST on Monday to Friday. Trading will only be permitted on the contract expiry date until 17:00 IST.

"The Exchange has implemented a narrower slab of 4%," the circular said, detailing the daily price limits.

"Whenever the narrower slab is breached, the relaxation will be allowed up to 6% without any cooling-off period in the trade."

