Airtel 5G Plus now live in all North-East states of India

Kohima, Dimapur, Aizawl, Gangtok, Silchar, Dibrugarh & Tinsukia gets ultrafast Airtel 5G Plus services. No SIM change needed; existing Airtel 4G SIM is 5G enabled. Existing data plans will work on 5G until roll-out is complete

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, February 15, 2023, 12:37 PM IST
article-image
Airtel 5G Plus now live in all North-East states of India | Image: Airtel (Representative)
Bharti Airtel, telecommunications services provider, today announced the launch of its cutting edge 5G services in the North-East cities of Kohima, Dimapur, Aizawl, Gangtok, Silchar, Dibrugarh & Tinsukia.

Airtel 5G Plus is already live in Guwahati, Shillong, Imphal, Agartala and Itanagar.

Airtel 5G Plus services will be available to customers in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the roll out.

Customers with 5G enabled devices will enjoy high speed Airtel 5G Plus network at no extra cost until the roll out is more widespread.

Airtel will augment its network making its services available across all the cities in due course of time.

Commenting on the launch, Rajnish Verma, CEO Assam and North-Eastern States, Bharti Airtel said, "Airtel remains committed to delivering the highest quality of service to its customers. Connectivity to North Eastern states is in line with our commitment to bridge the digital divide and connect communities who need it the most."

"With this, we have successfully powered the entire North-East region of India. Airtel customers in these cities can now experience ultrafast network and enjoy speeds upto 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds. We are in the process of lighting up all the cities which will allow customers to enjoy superfast access to Highdefinition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more."

