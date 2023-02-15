Airtel 5G Plus now live in all North-East states of India | Image: Airtel (Representative)

Bharti Airtel, telecommunications services provider, today announced the launch of its cutting edge 5G services in the North-East cities of Kohima, Dimapur, Aizawl, Gangtok, Silchar, Dibrugarh & Tinsukia.

Airtel 5G Plus is already live in Guwahati, Shillong, Imphal, Agartala and Itanagar.

Airtel 5G Plus services will be available to customers in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the roll out.

Customers with 5G enabled devices will enjoy high speed Airtel 5G Plus network at no extra cost until the roll out is more widespread.

Read Also SBI hikes MCLR by 10 basis points across loan tenures

Airtel will augment its network making its services available across all the cities in due course of time.

Commenting on the launch, Rajnish Verma, CEO Assam and North-Eastern States, Bharti Airtel said, "Airtel remains committed to delivering the highest quality of service to its customers. Connectivity to North Eastern states is in line with our commitment to bridge the digital divide and connect communities who need it the most."

"With this, we have successfully powered the entire North-East region of India. Airtel customers in these cities can now experience ultrafast network and enjoy speeds upto 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds. We are in the process of lighting up all the cities which will allow customers to enjoy superfast access to Highdefinition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more."

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)