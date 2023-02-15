e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessSBI hikes MCLR by 10 basis points across loan tenures

SBI hikes MCLR by 10 basis points across loan tenures

SBI hikes external benchmark lending rate by 25 bps to 9.15% and repo-linked lending rate by 25 bps to 8.75%

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, February 15, 2023, 11:24 AM IST
article-image
SBI hikes MCLR by 10 basis points across loan tenures | Image: SBI (Representative)
Follow us on

State Bank of India has hiked its marginal cost of funds-based lending rates by 10 basis points across tenures, effective today, according to information on the bank's website.

Rates on the bank's loans will be in the range of 7.95-8.70%.

The bank has also hiked the repo-linked lending rate and the external benchmark lending rate by 25 bps each to 8.75% and 9.15%, respectively, effective today.

On Feb 8, the RBI's Monetary Policy Committee raised the policy repo rate by 25 bps. The repo rate now stands at 6.50%, taking the total increase in the key policy rate since May to 250 bps.

In January, the state-owned bank had hiked its one-year MCLR by 10 bps.

Read Also
HAL will provide MRO support for turbo-prop engines powering MQ-98 remotely piloted aircraft
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

SBI hikes MCLR by 10 basis points across loan tenures

SBI hikes MCLR by 10 basis points across loan tenures

HAL will provide MRO support for turbo-prop engines powering MQ-98 remotely piloted aircraft

HAL will provide MRO support for turbo-prop engines powering MQ-98 remotely piloted aircraft

Rupee falls 12 paise to 82.90 against dollar in early trade

Rupee falls 12 paise to 82.90 against dollar in early trade

Gold price falls, silver increases in early trade

Gold price falls, silver increases in early trade

Petrol, diesel prices, Feb 15: Check rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and other cities

Petrol, diesel prices, Feb 15: Check rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and other cities