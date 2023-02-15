SBI hikes MCLR by 10 basis points across loan tenures | Image: SBI (Representative)

State Bank of India has hiked its marginal cost of funds-based lending rates by 10 basis points across tenures, effective today, according to information on the bank's website.

Rates on the bank's loans will be in the range of 7.95-8.70%.

The bank has also hiked the repo-linked lending rate and the external benchmark lending rate by 25 bps each to 8.75% and 9.15%, respectively, effective today.

On Feb 8, the RBI's Monetary Policy Committee raised the policy repo rate by 25 bps. The repo rate now stands at 6.50%, taking the total increase in the key policy rate since May to 250 bps.

In January, the state-owned bank had hiked its one-year MCLR by 10 bps.

